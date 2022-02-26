Manchester United report: Tino Livramento set for Southampton stay despite Old Trafford interest

Tino Livramento is likely to remain at Southampton next season despite reportedly attracting interest from top Premier League clubs, including Manchester United.

The 19-year-old has impressed at St. Mary’s since joining from Chelsea in a deal worth around £5 million last summer.

Manchester United have been linked with the right-back, but the Sun writes that reports of a summer bid aren’t accurate and Saints are confident of keeping hold of the youngster.

United are one of several big clubs tracking the England Under-21 international, and he could even end up back at Stamford Bridge, as Chelsea have a buy-back clause reportedly set at £38m, which kicks in at the end of the 2022/23 season.

Livramento’s long-term future is unlikely to be at Southampton at this rate, but he can count on regular minutes on the south coast and looks set to continue his development there next season.

Ralph Hassenhutl has selected the teenager in 21 Premier League games this season, with his only period out of the team coming while he was injured between the end of December and early February.

Livramento never made a senior appearance for Chelsea, so he will appreciate the opportunity he is getting to shine under the Austrian.

