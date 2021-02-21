Manchester United transfer news: Jack Grealish potentially Red Devils' top target

Manchester United will reportedly make Jack Grealish their top target in the next transfer window.

United were rumoured to be trying to sign the Aston Villa playmaker last year, only to be pushed back the club he’s supported all his life and played for since he was six years old.

The 25-year-old has continued to stand out as one of the Premier League’s best players this season and could play an integral part in Gareth Southgate’s England side at this summer’s Euros.

According to Todofichajes (via the Star), it would cost United in the region of £70 million to bring him to Old Trafford. Villa are said to be prepared to accept to such an offer this time around.

Grealish is one of the leading creators in the top flight this season, providing ten assists – only Harry Kane has more to his name – as well as scoring six goals himself.

Villa’s number 10 recently brought up 200 appearances for the club, who he’s turned out for in the top tiers and captained since the end of the 2018/19 promotion-winning campaign.

After escaping relegation on the final day of last season, Villa have impressed in 2020/21 under Dean Smith and remain in contention for a surprise top four finish.

