Manchester United transfer news: Kieran Trippier 'desperate' for Premier League return

Kieran Trippier wants to return to the Premier League amid interest from Manchester United, according to reports.

The England international, who was a key part of his country's run to the final of Euro 2020, has enjoyed a successful two-year spell at Atletico Madrid.

The right-back won the La Liga title under Diego Simeone last term, making 28 appearances in the Spanish top flight.

But according to the Daily Telegraph, Trippier is desperate to return to the Premier League ahead of next season.

The defender only has 12 months remaining on his deal with the Atletico, although there is an option for an additional year.

And having left Tottenham in 2019, Trippier is now ready to resume his career in England.

Manchester United have already had one bid for the right-back turned down, with Atletico holding out for around £30m.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is said to be keen to bolster his options at right-back, where Aaron Wan-Bissaka played the vast majority of matches in 2020/21.

Trippier would provide additional competition in that position, while he also has experience of playing at left-back and at right wing-back.

The report states that two other Premier League clubs have shown an interest in the 30-year-old.

But the Bury-born defender's preference is to move to Old Trafford, even if it means competing with Wan-Bissaka for game time.

The Crystal Palace academy product has continued to impress since moving to Manchester, particularly on the defensive side of the game.

He is not the most natural attacker, though, and Trippier would be able to offer United superior delivery from out wide.

The Atletico man is also an excellent set-piece taker and could help Solskjaer's side score more often from corners and free-kicks.

However, there is still work to do before United can celebrate pulling off a deal. They will probably need to sell players before they can bring in Trippier, having already spent £73m on Jadon Sancho this summer.

