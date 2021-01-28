Manchester United transfer news: Paul Pogba to resolve future in summer talks with club

Paul Pogba says he will hold talks with Manchester United about his future at the end of the season.

The France international has enjoyed a revival in recent weeks, helping Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side mount a Premier League title challenge.

Despite that, Pogba continues to be linked with a move away from Old Trafford in the summer.

The midfielder’s contract expires in 2022 and United may look to cash in on him at the end of the campaign unless he puts pen to paper on an extension.

Juventus, Real Madrid and PSG have all been linked with a move for the World Cup winner, who re-joined United in 2016.

And Pogba revealed that he will hold discussions with the club once the season has been concluded.

“I am on contract, I am here, I am enjoying myself,” Pogba told BT Sport ahead of Wednesday’s shock defeat by Sheffield United.

“Everybody knows that I have one year left, I'm going to speak with the club and see what's going on.

“For now, my objective, my goal is to win something. All I am thinking about is winning, to bring my energy, give my best to help the team."

Pogba has been widely praised for his performances in recent weeks, but the 27-year-old insists he can still improve.

"Is this the best Pogba for Man United? I hope not! I hope I can do even better," he said.

"I hope we can carry on and keep doing better until the end of the season, and win something.

"It's always nice to feel good, be in form, be fit, start playing again, go on 90 minutes for four, five games, to play all the games for six months, that's what I want to do."

United return to Premier League action against Arsenal on Saturday night.

