Manchester United transfer news: Raphinha links are 'clickbait', claims Leeds chief

Leeds director of football Victor Orta has dismissed stories linking Raphinha with a move away as “clickbait”.

The Brazilian has been a revelation since joining the Whites from Rennes last summer.

Raphinha has scored five goals and set up five more to help Marcelo Bielsa’s side compete for a top-half finish.

The winger was first linked with a transfer to Liverpool last month, with Manchester United having been spoken of as a potential destination more recently.

A report by Brazilian outlet UOL suggested the Red Devils had already made an approach for Raphinha ahead of a possible summer switch.

Leeds paid just £17m for the 24-year-old before the start of the season and his value has risen since then.

However, Marcelo Bielsa’s side are keen to keep hold of one of their star players as they prepare for what looks certain to be a second consecutive season in the top tier.

And Orta was critical of the speculation surrounding Raphinha, who started in Monday’s 2-0 defeat by West Ham at the London Stadium.

“To be clear, we have not had any approach for Raphinha and we would not welcome one,” Orta told BBC Radio Leeds . “It is for clickbait to create business for the websites.”

Angus Kinnear, the club’s chief executive, also stressed that the former Sporting CP attacker is happy in Yorkshire.

"We have a fantastic coach, fantastic coaching setup, fantastic squad and we give all the players every reason to stay at Leeds United,” Kinnear said. “And we think we have got enough ambition to match their ambition.

“At the moment, from Raphinha he loves playing for Leeds United. And the only thing he does not love about Leeds United now is there are no fans. "We have a lot more to see and a lot more to come from him.”

