Manchester United transfer news: Red Devils and Arsenal keen on Lille striker Jonathan David

Manchester United and Arsenal could go head-to-head for the signature of Lille striker Jonathan David this summer, according to reports.

Both clubs are expected to invest in their squads ahead of next season, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Mikel Arteta potentially set to bolster their attacking options.

United look set to lose Edinson Cavani at the end of the campaign, with the experienced Uruguay international keen to return to South America.

While the 34-year-old’s contract expires on June 30, United have the option to extend it by another 12 months.

However, Cavani wants to be closer to his family and is edging nearer to a move to Argentine giants Boca Juniors.

That would leave the Red Devils looking for a centre-forward to replace a man who has scored 10 goals in 32 appearances in all competitions this term.

Erling Haaland and Harry Kane have both been linked with a switch to Old Trafford, but it is unclear whether United would be able to afford either attacker.

Arsenal, meanwhile, could cash in on Alexandre Lacazette, who has been linked with a move to Atletico Madrid.

The Frenchman has returned to form in recent weeks, but his contract expires in 2022 and Arsenal will have a decision to make unless he puts pen to paper on fresh terms in the coming months.

Fichajes reports that both United and Arsenal are keen on David, who is enjoying a fantastic season at Lille.

The Canada international has scored 11 goals for Ligue 1’s surprise package, with Lille currently top of the table with four games to play.

Their team is expected to be broken up this summer, however, with David among those set to seek pastures new.

Bayern Munich are also mentioned as known admirers of the New York-born 21-year-old, who has a contract with Lille until 2025.

