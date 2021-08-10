Manchester United transfer news: Red Devils could make last-ditch attempt to sign Lionel Messi

Manchester United could make a last-ditch move for Lionel Messi, according to reports.

The Argentina international has departed Barcelona after a lifelong association with the club.

Messi's contract at the Camp Nou expired on June 30, although did agree a new five-year deal with Barcelona in principle.

However, even with Messi willing to reduce his salary by 50 per cent, Barcelona were not able to register him.

In order to meet La Liga regulations, the club still needs to significantly reduce its wage bill, even with Messi having now left.

Ever since his departure from the Catalan outfit was confirmed on Thursday, PSG have been in pole position to sign Messi.

But according to the Transfer Window Podcast, Manchester United are considering an audacious late attempt to bring the 34-year-old to Old Trafford instead.

Key figures at the club have held talks to see if a swoop for Messi is financially viable.

It would be a departure from the transfer policy United have pursued during Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's time at the club.

Throughout Solskjaer's tenure, the Red Devils have focused on recruiting young, hungry, up-and-coming players.

United would no doubt be willing to make an exception for the six-time Ballon d'Or winner.

But even if they were to offer Messi a deal on Tuesday, it has probably come too late in the day.

Jorge Messi, Lionel's father and representative, has already held talks with PSG over a move to the Parc des Princes.

The French giants are one of few clubs who would be able to afford Messi, who was comfortably the highest-paid player in the world at Barcelona.

United, meanwhile, have already signed Jadon Sancho this summer, with the England international's favoured position being on the right side of the attack - the same as Messi.

Moreover, if United were genuinely pursuing the Argentine, they surely would have made their move already.

PSG looks to be the only show in town as far as Messi's post-Barcelona career is concerned.

