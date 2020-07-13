Oxford United vs Wycombe Wanderers live stream: how to watch the League One play-off final wherever you are in the world

This is the big one for Oxford and Wycombe - two clubs with markedly different styles, yet situated in neighbouring counties.

Life under Karl Robinson for the Us began very slowly indeed but with Oxford now playing expansive football, optimism is high. The club have done extraordinarily well to be in this position after losing Shandon Baptiste to Brentford in January and after overcoming Portsmouth on penalties in the play-off semis, the Yellows will be hoping to go the distance again tonight at Wembley.

Wycombe have been a more pragmatic outfit this term. Gareth Ainsworth's side offers a stark contrast to Oxford's passing game, but Ainsworth won't care if it's a smash and grab in this game - he lost the penalty shootout the last time he took his Wanderers side to Wembley in the 2015 League Two play-off final.

Kick-off is at 7pm BST

Use a VPN to watch an Oxford United vs Wycombe Wanderers live stream from outside your country (or cheaper for UK residents)

How to watch a Championship live stream in the UK

Sky Sports and BT Sport are the two main players once again, but iFollow is your best bet if these two aren't showing them.

Find out more specific details on each of these offerings (and more below) with our handy guide

