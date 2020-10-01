Pep Guardiola does not expect any more new signings at Manchester City

Pep Guardiola is not expecting to make any more additions to his Manchester City squad before next week’s transfer deadline.

The City manager insists further signings have not been ruled out but this week’s club-record deal for defender Ruben Dias looks to be the last for the time being.

Dias joined City from Benfica on Tuesday in a deal worth £62million plus a potential £3.2million in add-ons.

His signing followed those of fellow defender Nathan Ake and winger Ferran Torres earlier in the summer for £40million and £20million respectively.

Portugal international Ruben Dias joined City from Benfica this week (Mike Egerton/PA)

“I think it will be over,” said Guardiola, whose side eased into the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup with a 3-0 win at Burnley on Wednesday.

“I don’t know – maybe someone will want to leave. So we will see what happens until the end.”

The arrival of Dias, soon after bringing in Ake from Bournemouth, ends City’s long search for central defensive reinforcements.

City’s lack of depth in the position last season, following the departure of Vincent Kompany and injury to Aymeric Laporte, proved costly as they failed to mount a strong title challenge to Liverpool.

Guardiola is confident Portugal international Dias, 23, will prove a huge success at the club.

He said: “We know his personality and I’m pretty sure he will be an incredible player for this club for the next five, six, seven years.

“He will start on Thursday to train with us and we’ll try to get him ready as quickly as possible to play in the games.”

As Dias came in, Nicolas Otamendi moved in the opposite direction, joining Benfica for £13.6million.

Guardiola paid tribute to the 32-year-old.

He said: “He was part of the incredible success we had and the consistency of the last years. If Nico had an ankle broken he was ready to play.

“He is an incredibly nice guy and the season when we won the Premier League with 100 points he was the key player for us in the back four. He helped us incredibly.

“We felt we need to put a young squad (together), we arrived with a lot of players more than 30, but my absolute gratitude is for what he has done for this club, especially for me as a manager.

“He will always be part of my best memories in Manchester.”

Dias was not involved as City bounced back from their weekend loss to Leicester by brushing past Burnley at Turf Moor.

Raheem Sterling struck twice and Torres claimed his first goal for the club as City maintained their bid for a fourth successive League Cup triumph.

It was a difficult night for Burnley, who have endured a difficult start to the campaign, but the return of James Tarkowski from injury was one positive.

The defender has been linked with West Ham and Leicester but Clarets boss Sean Dyche is working on the assumption he, and other admired players, are staying.

Burnley defender James Tarkowski has been linked with a move away from Turf Moor (Anthony Devlin/PA)

“There hasn’t been much speculation from me,” Dyche said. “My words have been consistent all the way through. We want him to be here, he is a very good player and he will get fitter and sharper.

“I’ve never spoken of anyone leaving. My plan is they’re all here. Decisions above that go beyond me.”

In terms of incomings, Dyche added: “I certainly don’t want to bring players in for the sake of it but if we can get one or two players it’s bound to be helpful.”