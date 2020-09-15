PES 2021 season update released – what's new on the latest version?

Konami have officially released eFootball PES 2021 – and it's significantly cheaper than last year.

Given that it's only a Season Update and not a full game, you can now get PES for £24.99. There are updates for all the kits, player ratings and transfers that you'd expect though - and given that eFootball PES 2020 that was awarded “Best Sports Game” at E3 2019, you can be sure that it's still the same great game, just upgraded.

Order PES 2021 for PS4 or XBox One now for £24.99

Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo is the latest star to be named as an official eFootball PES ambassador - and he features on the cover this time around. He's next to Lionel Messi for the first time - even FIFA haven't managed that yet - and apparently, the pair are set to take part in "promotional activities" together. We look forward to seeing them together.

Also squeezed onto the cover are England and Manchester United hero Marcus Rashford – who's transcended his considerable football talent this year with his charitable campaigns – and recent Champions League winner Alphonso Davies of Bayern Munich. It's pretty cool that despite the two biggest stars in football over the past 20 years making it onto PES's cover, Konami still have time for two younger talents set to define the 2020s.

All four ambassadors are set to feature in the brand-new Club Editions for eFootball PES 2021 season update. Each Club Edition includes one Iconic Moment Series player, full myClub squad and much more.

THE OTHER SIDE (Image credit: EA) FIFA 21 Ultimate Team, career mode, gameplay and Volta changes

Existing PES 2020 or PES 2020 LITE users are eligible for a 20% discount on any Club Edition if purchased through those games, available until October 29 2020.

One of the big reasons for the reduced update this season is due to the 2022 version of the game set to be even bigger and better.

Currently, the development team at Konami are working on eFootball PES 2022. This will see the Fox Engine - which currently runs PES - replaced by Unreal Engine 5 on its ninth-generation versions.

Essentially, that just means it's going to look hella super cool on the PS5 and Xbox Series X.

NOW READ...

BOLTON WANDERERS How the Trotters reached their lowest ever league position

IN THE MAG Season Preview 2020/21! EVERY team rated in our 196-page summer special

GUIDE Premier League live stream best VPN: how to watch every game from anywhere in the world