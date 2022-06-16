Premier League 2022-23 fixtures: When do Arsenal play Tottenham?

With the Premier League 2022-23 fixtures out in the wild, Arsenal (opens in new tab) and Tottenham (opens in new tab) fans can put next season's North London derby dates in their diaries.

The Gunners entertain Spurs at the Emirates on the weekend of 1/2 October and make the short trip to the Tottenham Hotspur stadium on the weekend of 14/15 January.

These bitter rivals picked up a home win apiece in last term's encounters, with Arsenal winning 3-1 and Spurs 3-0 - a result which proved crucial as Antonio Conte's side pipped Mikel Arteta's men to Champions League qualification.

Both teams ought to be involved in the battle for a top-four finish once again in 2022-23 - which will be Arsenal's seventh successive season absent from Europe's elite club competition.

In terms of transfers so far this summer, Spurs have done the more prominent business, bringing in Croatia winger Ivan Perisic, as well as former Southampton (opens in new tab) goalkeeper Fraser Forster - while a deal for Brighton (opens in new tab) midfielder Yves Bissouma appears close to completion.

Arsenal, meanwhile, have snapped up young Brazilian winger Marquinhos and United States international goalkeeper Matt Turner; they have also been linked with moves for Manchester City (opens in new tab) striker Gabriel Jesus and Leicester (opens in new tab) playmaker Youri Tielemans.