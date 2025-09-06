How to watch Ireland vs Hungary: Live streams, TV details for World Cup qualifier

Watch Ireland vs Hungary today as Dublin's Aviva Stadium sees the Republic of Ireland kick off their bid to qualify for the 2026 World Cup.

Ireland vs Hungary: Key information ► Date: Saturday, September 6 ► Kick-off time: 19:45 BST / 20:45 CET / 14:45 ET ► Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin ► TV & Streaming: RTÉ 2 (Ireland), Amazon Prime Video (UK), Fox Sports (US) ► FREE stream: RTÉ Player (Ireland) ► Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN 100% risk-free

While the UEFA World Cup qualification process is already underway for many nations, Group F is only just kicking off due to the presence of Portugal, who were competing in the latter stages of the Nations League earlier in the year – and in fact won it.

Cristiano Ronaldo's side are the obvious favourites to top the group, which would leave Ireland needing to fight off both Hungary and Armenia for a ticket to the World Cup in the US, Canada, and Mexico next summer.

Ireland manager Heimir Hallgrímsson has named a strong squad that includes Evan Ferguson and Chiedozie Ogbene.

Read on for all the information on how to watch Ireland vs Hungary online, on TV and from anywhere.

Can I watch Ireland vs Hungary for free?

You can watch Ireland vs Hungary for free in Ireland, where public broadcaster RTÉ is showing the game.

TV viewers will find the action on RTÉ 2, while those streaming online can use the RTÉ Player browser player.

Coverage is geo-restricted to Ireland.

Watch Ireland vs Hungary from anywhere

Out of the country right now? You don't have to miss the game. The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you're subscribed to, with a host of privacy and protection benefits on top – that sounds like a result.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues at TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Can I watch Ireland vs Hungary in the UK?

Fans in the UK can watch Ireland vs Hungary on Amazon Prime Video, where several UEFA World Cup qualifiers are live on a pay-per-view basis.

It costs £2.49 to purchase the live stream for the game, and you don't need a Prime subscription to do so.

How to watch Ireland vs Hungary in the US

