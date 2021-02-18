Real Sociedad v Manchester United live stream: how to watch the Europa League wherever you are in the world

Real Sociedad v Manchester United live stream, BT Sport, Thursday 18 February, 5.55pm GMT

Manchester United face Real Sociedad in the unexpected surroundings of Turin on Thursday night in the first game of their Europa League campaign.

The Red Devils dropped into the competition after finishing third in their Champions League group behind PSG and RB Leipzig.

They will face the Spaniards at Juventus’ Allianz Stadium due to coronavirus restrictions.

United lifted the Europa League title in 2017 and begin their quest to reclaim the trophy against a Sociedad side that finished second in Group F to reach this stage, behind Napoli and ahead of AZ Alkmaar and Rijeka.

The two clubs have only faced off once before, in the 2013/14 Champions League group stage, when United won 1-0 at Old Trafford before a goalless draw in Spain.

Sociedad are enjoying another fine season and are currently fifth in La Liga, having won back-to-back games against Cadiz and Getafe.

History is against the Spaniards though, as they’ve only reached this stage of the competition once, in 2017/18, and were knocked out by Salzburg.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will hope to see a reaction from his side after their Premier League title hopes were damaged by a 1-1 draw at relegation battling West Brom on Sunday.

United are unbeaten in five games but have won only two of them, and one was in extra time against West Ham in the FA Cup.

They could come up against some familiar faces, as United academy product Adnan Januzaj now plays for Sociedad, alongside former Manchester City playmaker David Silva.

Kick-off is at 5.55pm GMT and the game is being shown on BT Sport 1 in the UK. See below for watching details where you are.

