St Mirren’s game with Hearts postponed because of waterlogged pitch
St Mirren’s Ladbrokes Premiership encounter with Hearts has been postponed because of a waterlogged pitch.
The Friday night clash at the Simple Digital Arena is the second St Mirren game to fall foul of the weather inside a week with their visit to Motherwell already rearranged for next Tuesday.
Saints said on their official website: “Following sustained heavy rainfall along with forecasts of heavy rain until kick-off, referee Alan Muir has deemed the match will NOT go ahead.”
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.