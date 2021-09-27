Tottenham Hotspur transfer news: Pau Torres turned down a move to Spurs

Villarreal’s Pau Torres turned down a move to Tottenham Hotspur after the two clubs agreed a fee during the last transfer window.

According to AS, the Spanish international centre-back is being watched by several of Europe’s top sides, including Real Madrid, and is happy to wait for a better offer to come along.

Spurs’ bid of £42million, plus add-ons, was accepted by Villarreal but Torres indicated that he wanted to stay and see what opportunities developed over the coming months.

The 24-year-old played a vital role in the club’s success last season as they won the Europa League, beating Manchester United in the final on penalties.

The Red Devils were closely monitoring his progress but managed to complete the signing of Raphael Varane instead.

Despite adding Atalanta’s Cristian Romero to their ranks, Tottenham were also in the market for another defender.

With his combination of height and strength, they were confident that Torres would cope with the physicality of the Premier League, while having the composure and technical ability needed to play out from the back.

He was rewarded for an excellent season at club level with a spot in the Spain squad for Euro 2020 and played in all six games as Luis Enrique’s side reached the semi-finals.

His busy summer continued as he took part in the Tokyo Olympics, where Spain finished as runners-up to Brazil.

Torres came through the ranks at Villarreal, making his debut for the first team in December 2016, when he was still just a teenager.

A loan spell at Malaga followed before he established himself as a mainstay at El Madrigal, making 80 appearances in all competitions over the last two seasons.

Torres has three years left on his current contract and his prospects will be boosted by gaining valuable experience in the Champions League.

Villarreal drew with Atalanta in their opening game and will face Man United at Old Trafford on Wednesday.