Tottenham transfer news: Antonio Conte warns players he is making 'evaluations' ahead of January window

Antonio Conte has warned his Tottenham players that he will be making "evaluations" ahead of the January transfer window.

Spurs appointed the former Juventus, Chelsea and Inter head coach as Nuno Espirito Santo's replacement last month.

His first game in charge was a 3-2 victory over Vitesse in the Europa Conference League, before his Tottenham team drew 0-0 with Everton at Goodison Park.

A second-half turnaround was required for Spurs to beat Leeds 2-1 last weekend, but there was nowhere to hide after an ignominious 2-1 defeat by Mura in Europe on Thursday.

Conte was critical of his team's performance against the Slovenian side, who had yet to win a match in the Conference League before Thursday's clash.

And the Tottenham boss has now warned his squad that he will be monitoring them closely with just over a month to go until the transfer market reopens.

Conte will want to bring in some of his own players in the winter window, and performances in the next few weeks could determine which position he targets.

"We want to grow and compete with other great English clubs. But today there is a gap between the investments made by the owners and the sporting results. We have to fill it," Conte said ahead of the trip to Burnley on Sunday.

“We need players with the right mentality and with the quality, players that deserve to play for Tottenham and aspire to be competitive, to fight for this shirt, to win something.

“I’m making my evaluations and then I’ll speak with the club.”

Spurs have been linked with Manchester United duo Jesse Lingard and Eric Bailly in recent days, while Conte has no doubt cast his eye over Serie A for potential targets.

Tottenham still have 10 games to play until January, though, including a League Cup quarter-final against West Ham three days before Christmas.

