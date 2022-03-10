Wolves v Watford live stream: How to watch the Premier League from anywhere in the world

Wolves v Watford live stream, Thursday 10 March, 7.30pm GMT

Wolves’ hopes of European qualification hang in the balance ahead of the visit of relegation-battling Watford, after a dive in form from Bruno Lage’s side.

The Molineux outfit lost a third consecutive Premier League game at home to Crystal Palace on Saturday, following defeats to Arsenal and West Ham.

It was an unexpected slump, coming after a run of five wins in six league games, and leaves Wolves with a lot of work to do if they are to breach the top six this season.

Wanderers are eighth, five points behind West Ham in sixth with a game in hand.

They won’t get many better chances to turn their form around than a home game against a Watford side that looks doomed to relegation on current form.

The Hornets suffered a 3-2 defeat to Arsenal last time out and have mustered one win since mid-November, a run of 15 games.

Roy Hodgson doesn’t have long to turn things around, as his side are 19th with 19 points, three adrift of safety with 11 games left to play.

An additional problem for Watford is that the two teams above them, Burnley and Everton, have one and three games in hand respectively.

Wolves won this fixture 2-0 at Vicarage Road in September, with Hwang Hee-Chan and a Francisco Sierralta goal giving the Midlands side the win.

Kick-off is at 7.30pm GMT and the game is not being shown on UK TV.

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and save over a third on standard price.

Use a VPN to watch a Wolves v Watford live stream from outside your country

If you’re on holiday or just simply out of the country, your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows exactly where you are from your IP address. Your access to the game will be automatically blocked, which is annoying if you’ve paid a subscription fee and don't want to use an illegal stream that decides to buffer at the worst possible moment. And that's where we recommend ExpressVPN (more on which below).

All you need to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN) to get beyond such aggravations (assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs). A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, meaning suppliers can’t work out where you are and what you’re doing. The info going to and from is entirely encrypted.

There are plenty of options out there, including:

ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it!

NordVPN with quality mobile and desktop apps A cheaper option and almost ExpressVPN's equal when it comes to quality, too. A single subscription covers six connections, so you can use it on mobile, laptop, streaming devices and more, all at the same time.

Surfshark offers a great VPN at a fraction of the price It's clear to see why Surfshark is top of TechRadar's best cheap VPN table – it combines an excellent product with bargain pricing, starting at £2/$2.50 a month!