Burnley v Leicester live stream: How to watch the Premier League from anywhere in the world

Burnley v Leicester live stream, Tuesday 1 March, 7.45pm GMT

In-form Burnley can move out of the relegation zone with a win over struggling Leicester in the Premier League on Tuesday.

The Clarets’ survival bid has kicked into gear recently after taking seven points from their last three games, beating Brighton and Tottenham before Saturday’s draw at Crystal Palace.

Sean Dyche’s side have now lost just one game in their last seven, and they sit one point behind 17th-placed Everton with a better goal difference.

That means even a draw will be enough to send Burnley out of the drop zone, and they have good reason to be hopeful of getting a result against the faltering Foxes.

Brendan Rodgers’ side have plummeted to 13th place after a five-match winless run that included three defeats, most recently a 2-1 loss to Wolves.

The Europa Conference League has offered some solace, with Leicester progressing comfortably last week with a 7-2 aggregate win over Randers.

Leicester have some games in hand to make up, and victory in Lancashire could take them as high as 11th, with another two games in hand over most of the teams above them.

But they’re likely to face a tough challenge against a Burnley side that has lost just once at home since October, falling 1-0 to Liverpool earlier this month.

Their last meeting ended in a 2-2 draw at the King Power in September, with Jamie Vardy scoring twice for Leicester after putting Burnley in front with an own goal, and Maxwel Cornet grabbing the other goal.

Kick-off is at 7.45pm GMT on Tuesday 1 March, and it is not being shown on UK television. See below for international broadcast options.

