Crystal Palace vs Chelsea live stream: How to watch the Premier League from anywhere in the world

Graham Potter will take charge of his first Premier League match as Chelsea manager against Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Potter has already made his debut on the Blues bench – and it did not exactly go to plan. A 1-1 home draw with Red Bull Salzburg leaves Chelsea with plenty of work to do in their Champions League group, although their new boss had little time to work with his squad in the run-up to that match. Potter will have been hard at work over the international break and it will be interesting to see how he sets his team up here.

The consensus after the sacking of Thomas Tuchel was that the German had been harshly treated, but the benefit of making a change early is that it gives the new man plenty of time to get things right. Despite a mixed start to the campaign, Chelsea are only eight points off top spot with a game in hand on the likes of Arsenal, Manchester City and Tottenham.

Crystal Palace have amassed just six points from the first 18 on offer, but they have had a tougher start than most. Meetings with Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City yielded just a single point, but Patrick Vieira will have been more frustrated with his team’s displays in draws with Brentford and Newcastle, two games which Palace could easily have lost.

Chelsea will need to assess both Edouard Mendy and N’Golo Kante after knee and hamstring injuries respectively. Potter will likely tread carefully with Kante, who has struggled to shake off various niggles in the last couple of years.

Palace will be unable to call upon the services of Nathan Ferguson, Jack Butland and James Tomkins, although none of the trio would have started anyway. James McArthur has an outside chance of returning to the bench.

Kick-off is at 3pm BST on Saturday 1 October. See below for international broadcast options.

