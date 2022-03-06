Manchester City v Manchester United live stream: How to watch the Premier League from anywhere in the world

Manchester City v Manchester United live stream, Sunday 6 March, 4.30pm GMT

A lot is at stake in the second Manchester derby of the season, with City looking to strengthen their grip on first place and United fighting for a top-four finish.

There is a 19-point gap between the rivals ahead of the game, which underlines their differing ambitions for the remainder of the season.

City have been in imperious form in the Premier League this term, but a 3-2 defeat to Tottenham in mid-February, their first league loss since October, allowed Liverpool to make up some ground in the title race.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are now six points behind the league leaders with a game in hand, so the Citizens can't afford any more slip-ups.

United travel to the Etihad on a seven-match unbeaten league run, but they’ve dropped too many points by drawing winnable games recently.

The Red Devils were held by Watford last weekend, their third stalemate of February after failing to beat Burnley and Southampton.

Their hopes of qualifying for next season’s Champions League are now in a precarious position, with West Ham, Arsenal and Tottenham also fighting tooth and nail for that coveted fourth spot.

City won the first derby of the season 2-0 thanks to Bernardo Silva and an own goal from Eric Bailly.

Kick-off is at 4.30pm GMT on Sunday 6 March, and it is on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event. See below for international broadcast options.

