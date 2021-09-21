Manchester City v Wycombe Wanderers live stream: How to watch the League Cup from anywhere in the world

Watch a Manchester City v Wycombe Wanderers live stream, Tuesday 21 September, 7:45pm BST

Wycombe Wanderers are eyeing the mother of all upsets on Tuesday when they travel to face a Manchester City side gunning to become the most successful side in League Cup history this season.

Pep Guardiola’s glittering cast of players have won the trophy for the last four years, taking them level on eight titles with Liverpool at the top of the honours list.

The first task for the Citizens is getting past a Wycombe side that has started the new campaign strongly.

City’s four-match winning run in all competitions came to an end on Saturday when they were held to a goalless draw against Southampton, a result that left them fifth in the Premier League standings.

Wycombe, meanwhile, ended a run of three games without victory by beating Charlton 2-1 at home to climb to fifth in League One.

Gareth Ainsworth’s side have already come through two rounds to earn their big day out at the Etihad, beating both Exeter City and Stevenage on penalties in August.

They are facing City for the first time since beating them 2-1 in a Division Two game in April 1999, long before the Manchester club became the star-studded team they are today.

Guardiola is expected to rotate his side amid a busy fixture schedule and he is without Zack Steffen, who is self-isolating, the suspended Benjamin Mendy and defenders John Stones and Aymeric Laporte, who are recovering from injuries.

Kick-off is at 7:45pm BST and the game is not being shown live on UK television, but Man City have published a list of overseas broadcasters showing the game.

New features you’d love on FourFourTwo.com