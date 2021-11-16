Wales v Belgium live stream: How to watch World Cup qualifiers from anywhere in the world

Wales v Belgium live stream, Tuesday 16 November, 7.45pm GMT

Looking for a Wales v Belgium live stream? We've got you covered.

Wales are one point away from sealing second place and potentially a home play-off semi-final when they welcome Belgium to Cardiff on Tuesday.

Robert Page’s side are guaranteed of a place in March’s play-offs due to their Nations League exploits, but being among the seeded teams could be crucial to their qualification hopes.

They are currently second in Group E, five points behind group winners Belgium and three ahead of the Czech Republic in third, who face Estonia.

A point against the world’s number one-ranked side will therefore secure second place, while three would certainly boost Wales’ chances of a home semi-final, depending on other results.

The Welsh are gunning to reach a first World Cup since 1958 but will be without their talisman Gareth Bale from the start for the visit of Roberto Martinez’s side, as the winger is carrying a hamstring injury.

Bale won his 100th cap in a 5-1 win over Belarus on Saturday but came off at half time and could miss out altogether in Cardiff.

Belgium have cruised through qualifying with six wins and a draw in their seven games so far, but they are also without a key player due to the absence of injured striker Romelu Lukaku.

Kick-off is at 7.45pm GMT on Tuesday, 16 November, and UK viewers can watch it on Sky Sports Football, Sky Sports Main Event and S4C. See below for international broadcast options.

