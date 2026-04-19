Aston Villa vs Sunderland Live Streams: TV Details as Villans welcome the Black Cats to the Second City

Watch Aston Villa vs Sunderland today as the Villans look to continue their quest for Champions League football, with FourFourTwo bringing you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Aston Villa vs Sunderland key information • Date: Sunday, 19 April 2026 • Kick-off time: 2:00pm BST / 9:00am ET • Venue: Villa Park, Birmingham • TV & Streaming: Sky Sports (UK), Peacock (USA), Stan Sport (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Get 75% off NordVPN

Aston Villa swept aside Bologna in midweek to set up an exciting Europa League semi-final with Nottingham Forest.

Sunderland arrive in the Midlands fresh off the back of their home win last week against Tottenham and look set for a midtable finish upon their return to the Premier League.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Aston Villa vs Sunderland online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch Aston Villa vs Sunderland from anywhere

Away from home for the game? That doesn't mean you have to miss out on watching Aston Villa vs Sunderland. All you need is a VPN, a handy piece of software that makes your devices appear to be in a different location.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues at TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPNs, and they say NordVPN is the best VPN you can get.