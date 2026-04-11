How to watch Liverpool vs Fulham: TV information and live stream details for Saturday evening Premier League clash

Liverpool forward Hugo Ekitike looks on after his side were beaten 2-0 by PSG earlier this week in the UEFA Champions League

Watch Liverpool vs Fulham today as the Premier League throws up an intriguing slice of Saturday evening football, with FourFourTwo bringing you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Liverpool and Arne Slot seem to be in a conversation growing by the week, as the Dutchman continues to face serious pressure over his position at Anfield.

Fulham will be looking to capitalise on the Reds' poor form with a win on Merseyside, as they take part in Sky Sports' Saturday evening special.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Liverpool vs Fulham online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch Liverpool vs Fulham from anywhere

A good VPN is your ticket to the game, even when you’re abroad.

Most streaming platforms have geo-restrictions that prevent you from watching your usual subscription services from another country. A Virtual Private Network helps you get around this problem by changing your IP address, making your streaming device appear to be back in your home country.

The tech experts at Tom's Guide review a lot of VPNs and right now they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN you can buy. And the good news is that NordVPN are currently offering an amazing deal on the service...