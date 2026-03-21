How to watch Brighton vs Liverpool: free streams & TV details as Arne Slot pursues a much-needed Premier League win in Sussex

Watch Brighton vs Liverpool today as the lacklustre Reds look to cash in at the Amex, with FourFourTwo bringing you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Liverpool couldn't have asked for a much better set of results above them in the last couple of weeks of Premier League action.

Aston Villa and Manchester United both lost their last-but-one league fixtures before United beat Villa last weekend, but Liverpool's dropped points against Wolverhampton Wanderers and Tottenham Hotspur mean they're still outside the top four.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Brighton vs Liverpool online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch Brighton vs Liverpool for free

Brighton vs Liverpool is available to watch at no cost in America with YouTube TV's 10-day free trial which gives access to USA Network.

Outside the US? Access your free trial with NordVPN — find out more below.

Watch Brighton vs Liverpool from anywhere

Away from home for the game? That doesn't mean you have to miss out on watching Brighton vs Liverpool. All you need is a VPN, a handy a piece of software that makes your devices appear to be in a different location.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPNs, and they say NordVPN is the best VPN you can get.

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Watch Brighton vs Liverpool in the UK

Brighton vs Liverpool will be a 12:30pm kick-off in the Premier League and can be watched live on TNT Sports / Discovery+.

It will be available to watch live in the UK on TNT Sports 1 and Discovery+.

Watch the Premier League on TNT Sports and Discovery+ You can either get TNT Sports on your TV, in a traditional TV package deal – prices vary by provider – or you can stream all the channels through Discovery+, which costs £30.99 a month, and includes Champions League football. Note: Don't forget that from 26 March, HBO Max will be the new streaming provider of TNT Sports Read more Read less ▼

Watch Brighton vs Liverpool in the US

In the United States, Brighton vs Liverpool will be shown on USA Network.

USA Network are broadcasting Brighton vs Liverpool in the US. To watch the game, you will need a cord-cutting service, such as YouTube TV, Sling TV or Fubo. YouTube TV would be our recommendation with their 5-day free trial giving you access at no cost to the live stream. Read more Read less ▼

How to watch Brighton vs Liverpool in Australia

Football fans in Australia can watch Brighton vs Liverpool through Stan Sport.

Watch the Premier League on Stan Sport Stan Sport is your one-stop shop for football, with every single Premier League game and Champions League game live on the streaming platform, for AU$32 per month. Read more Read less ▼

See also ► Premier League TV guide

Brighton vs Liverpool: Premier League preview

Fifth place will in all likelihood deliver a Champions League place but the last two results have amplified the noise around Arne Slot, especially coming after a three-match winning run that put them on the doorstep.

The Reds have won four of their 12 league games since the turn of the year, a record that's quite unbecoming of a Champions League contender, never mind the reigning Premier League champions.

Slot's future is increasingly questionable and handing a first point to Igor Tudor and his Spurs clown show was a bad way to follow up a dreadful result against an admittedly resurgent Wolves.

Dominik Szoboszlai scored Liverpool's goal against Spurs and later issued a plea to supporters, outlining the fact that the team need the fans and aren't helped by people leaving tight games early.

Brighton have won three of the last four matches in the league, a trio of steady rather than special results against Brentford, Nottingham Forest and Sunderland.

The only goals conceded by Fabian Hurzeler's side in those four games came in the 1-0 defeat at home to Arsenal and in a 2-1 win against Forest at the beginning of March.

Anfield has been a tougher nut to crack but Brighton are unbeaten in their last three Premier League games at home against Liverpool, winning twice and scoring eight times.

In the penultimate game of last season, the Seagulls beat the newly crowned champions after overturning a one-goal deficit at half time at the Amex Stadium.

See also ► These are the cheapest ways to watch the Premier League this season

FourFourTwo's prediction

Brighton 0-1 Liverpool

Liverpool aren't always reliable but they are capable and we're backing a win for the Reds.