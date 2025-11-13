How to watch Bermuda vs Curaçao: Live stream the World Cup qualifier
Can Curaçao stay in the hunt for World Cup qualification?
Watch Bermuda vs Curaçao to see if Curaçao can set up a clash with Jamaica for a spot at the 2026 World Cup with all the details on live streams right here in this guide.
► Date: Thursday 13 November 2025
► Kick-off time: 8pm local time / 8pm ET / 12am GMT (Friday)
► Venue: Bermuda National Stadium
► TV & Streaming: CBS Sports Golazo, Paramount+ (US)
► FREE stream: CONCACAF YouTube (select countries)
Curaçao are having a storming campaign in CONCACAF qualification for next summer's World Cup, winning all their games in the second phase of the process and now going unbeaten so far in the final phase.
Victory over Jamaica has given Dick Advocaat's team a real shot at qualifying for the World Cup for the first time. They're second in Group B, one point behind the Reggae Boyz, who they play next week in what could be a decider for top spot and that coveted World Cup ticket.
First, they'll need to overcome Bermuda, but that seems likely given Michael Findlay's side have lost every game so far in the group, and are already ruled out of a World Cup spot.
Below are all the details you need on live streams and broadcast options to watch Bermuda vs Curaçao online, on TV, and from anywhere.
Watch Bermuda vs Curaçao for FREE - Live stream
You can watch Bermuda vs Curaçao for free in a number of countries, with a free live stream on the CONCACAF YouTube channel.
Geo-restrictions: The stream is blocked in countries with broadcast deals, so it won't work in the USA, Central America and the Caribbean. In the UK and the rest of the world, it's totally open. A VPN will unblock your usual streams if you're abroad – more on that below.
Watch Bermuda vs Curaçao from anywhere
How to watch Bermuda vs Curaçao in the US
Fans in the US can watch Bermuda vs Curaçao for free on the CBS Sports Golazo website, as well as the Paramount+ streaming platform ($7.99 per month). Kick-off is at 8pm ET.
How to watch Bermuda vs Curaçao in the UK
Fans in the UK can tune into the free live stream on YouTube to watch Bermuda vs Curaçao.
Kick-off is at midnight GMT.
