How to watch Bermuda vs Curaçao: Live stream the World Cup qualifier

Watch Bermuda vs Curaçao to see if Curaçao can set up a clash with Jamaica for a spot at the 2026 World Cup with all the details on live streams right here in this guide.

Bermuda vs Curaçao: Key information ► Date: Thursday 13 November 2025 ► Kick-off time: 8pm local time / 8pm ET / 12am GMT (Friday) ► Venue: Bermuda National Stadium ► TV & Streaming: CBS Sports Golazo, Paramount+ (US) ► FREE stream: CONCACAF YouTube (select countries) ► Watch from anywhere: Get NordVPN's Black Friday deal

Curaçao are having a storming campaign in CONCACAF qualification for next summer's World Cup, winning all their games in the second phase of the process and now going unbeaten so far in the final phase.

Victory over Jamaica has given Dick Advocaat's team a real shot at qualifying for the World Cup for the first time. They're second in Group B, one point behind the Reggae Boyz, who they play next week in what could be a decider for top spot and that coveted World Cup ticket.

First, they'll need to overcome Bermuda, but that seems likely given Michael Findlay's side have lost every game so far in the group, and are already ruled out of a World Cup spot.

Below are all the details you need on live streams and broadcast options to watch Bermuda vs Curaçao online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch Bermuda vs Curaçao for FREE - Live stream

You can watch Bermuda vs Curaçao for free in a number of countries, with a free live stream on the CONCACAF YouTube channel.

Geo-restrictions: The stream is blocked in countries with broadcast deals, so it won't work in the USA, Central America and the Caribbean. In the UK and the rest of the world, it's totally open. A VPN will unblock your usual streams if you're abroad – more on that below.

Watch Bermuda vs Curaçao from anywhere

A Virtual Private Network is a handy piece of software that alters your device's digital location, bypassing the geo-restrictions you get on YouTube and other streaming services.

If you're abroad right now, you can use a VPN to tune into your usual services and make sure you don't miss the game. It also enhances your internet secutiry.

Our expert colleagues at TechRadar test hundreds of VPNs, and they rate NordVPN as the best VPN in the world for its fast speeds, flawless security, and ability to unblock streaming services.

Black Friday Deal Save 74% Was $11.59 now $2.99 at this link

🥇 World's best VPN service

✅ Fast, secure, huge location list

➕ 3 months extra FREE

How to watch Bermuda vs Curaçao in the US

Fans in the US can watch Bermuda vs Curaçao for free on the CBS Sports Golazo website, as well as the Paramount+ streaming platform ($7.99 per month). Kick-off is at 8pm ET.

How to watch Bermuda vs Curaçao in the UK

Fans in the UK can tune into the free live stream on YouTube to watch Bermuda vs Curaçao.

Kick-off is at midnight GMT.

FEATURE: Who are the biggest clubs in South America