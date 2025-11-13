How to watch Cameroon vs DR Congo: Free live streams for World Cup qualifier semi-final

Watch Cameroon vs DR Congo today as one team's dreams are ended in Sunday's CAF World Cup 2026 qualification final against Nigeria vs Gabon.

Cameroon vs DR Congo: Key information ► Date: Thursday, 13 November 2025 ► Kick-off time: 8.00pm local time / 2.00pm ET / 7.00pm BST ► Venue: Stade El Barid, Rabat ► FREE stream: FIFA+ (select territories) ► Watch from anywhere: Use NordVPN to unblock your usual stream

Two of the four CAF runners-up in World Cup 2026 qualification meet in the second play-off semi-final in Morocco on Thursday.

The winning team will keep their World Cup hopes alive and then put them on the line again against Nigeria or Gabon on Sunday.

Here's all the information your need to watch Cameroon vs DR Congo online, on TV, and from anywhere today.

Watch Cameroon vs DR Congo for FREE - Live stream on FIFA+

You can watch Cameroon vs DR Congo for free in some countries, thanks to the FIFA+ streaming service.

There will be full live coverage with English commentary and you can watch without having to create an account – just click play and watch for free.

Although FIFA+ is widely available around the world, there are certain geo-restrictions, notably in the US, India, and certain African countries.

Away from home right now? A good VPN such as NordVPN will unblock your usual streaming services even while you're abroad – more on that below.

How to watch Cameroon vs DR Congo in the US

Fans in the US can watch Cameroon vs DR Congo through ESPN Select, which is the rebranded version of ESPN+. It's the very same streaming offering from the sports broadcasting giant, and the price is still $11.99 per month.

Kick-off is at 2pm ET.

Cameroon vs DR Congo: Match Preview

The Democratic Republic of Congo's automatic World Cup qualification rested, ultimately on on fixture. In September, the Leopards took a 2-0 lead against Senegal at home in Kinshasa in Group B.

They ended up losing the game 3-2 and finishing two points behind group winners Senegal. The Lions of Teranga punched their World Cup 2026 ticket.

Despite DR Congo winning their last two qualifiers, they were diverted to a long and twisting play-off path to redemption. The World Cup is still on the cards but there's a lot of work ahead if they're to get there.

Before a potential CAF play-off final on Sunday and the subsequent intercontinental play-offs in March, DR Congo face the considerable World Cup might of Cameroon in Morocco.

Cameroon missed out in Group D, finishing four points behind first-time qualifiers Cape Verde. Head coach Marc Brys has three Premier League players at his disposal: Wolverhampton Wanderers defender Jackson Tchatchoua, Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Carlos Baleba and Manchester United forward Bryan Mbeumo.

Their talisman, Vincent Aboubakar, is now playing in Azerbaijan at the age of 33. The former Porto and Besiktas striker has scored 45 goals in 115 international appearances and was part of the Cameroon squad at the World Cup in 2010.

Cameroon have qualified for eight of the last 11 World Cup finals tournaments and have progressed beyond the group stage only once, in 1990.

DR Congo famously qualified as Zaire in 1974 but are yet to return to the World Cup. To do so, they'll first need to overcome the absence of Yoane Wissa, a former Brentford teammate of Mbeumo and currently sidelined after moving to Newcastle United.