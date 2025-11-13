Jump To:

How to watch Guatemala vs Panama: Live streams for CONCACAF World Cup qualifier

It's a crucial game in group A – here's how to tune in

Panama&#039;s midfielder #21 Omar Browne, forward #17 Jose Fajardo and defender #23 Michael Murillo celebrate after winning the 2026 FIFA World Cup Concacaf qualifier football match between El Salvador and Panama at the Cuscatlan Stadium in San Salvador on October 10, 2025.
(Image credit: MARVIN RECINOS/AFP via Getty Images)
Watch Guatemala vs Panama for a crucial game in group A of the CONCACAF qualification process for the 2026 World Cup, with all the broadcast details – including a free live stream – right here in this guide.

Guatemala vs Panama: Key information

Date: Thursday 13 November 2025

Kick-off time: 8pm local time / 10pm ET / 2am GMT (Friday)

► Venue: Cementos Progreso Stadium, Guatemala City

► TV & Streaming: Paramount+ (US)

► FREE stream: CONCACAF YouTube (select countries)

► Watch from anywhere: Get NordVPN's Black Friday deal

Victory for Panama would end Guatemala's hopes of the top spot that leads to the FIFA World Cup, although they might just be able to sneak into the playoffs. Victory for Guatemala could set up a thrilling conclusion when the final games take place next week.

Panama have made one World Cup appearance in 2018, but Guatemala have never made it.

Below are all the details you need on live streams and broadcast options to watch Guatemala vs Panama online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch Guatemala vs Panama for FREE - Live stream

You can watch Guatemala vs Panama for free in a number of countries, with a free live stream on the CONCACAF YouTube channel.

Head to the Guatemala vs Panama live stream

<p>🔥 It's free<br />👌 Just hit play<br />❗ Geo-restrictions apply

Geo-restrictions: The stream is blocked in countries with broadcast deals, so it won't work in the USA, Central America and the Caribbean. In the UK and the rest of the world, it's totally open. A VPN will unblock your usual streams if you're abroad – more on that below.

Watch Guatemala vs Panama from anywhere

A Virtual Private Network is a handy piece of software that alters your device's digital location, bypassing the geo-restrictions you get on YouTube and other streaming services.

If you're abroad right now, you can use a VPN to tune into your usual services and make sure you don't miss the game. It also enhances your internet secutiry.

Our expert colleagues at TechRadar test hundreds of VPNs, and they rate NordVPN as the best VPN in the world for its fast speeds, flawless security, and ability to unblock streaming services.

How to watch Guatemala vs Panama in the US

Fans in the US can watch Guatemala vs Panama on Paramount+.

Plans start from $7.99 per month. Kick-off is at 10pm ET.

How to watch Guatemala vs Panama in the UK

Fans in the UK can tune into the free live stream on YouTube to watch Guatemala vs Panama.

It's a late one for UK fans – kick-off is at 2am GMT in the early hours of Friday morning.

