How to watch Guatemala vs Panama: Live streams for CONCACAF World Cup qualifier

Watch Guatemala vs Panama for a crucial game in group A of the CONCACAF qualification process for the 2026 World Cup, with all the broadcast details – including a free live stream – right here in this guide.

Guatemala vs Panama: Key information ► Date: Thursday 13 November 2025 ► Kick-off time: 8pm local time / 10pm ET / 2am GMT (Friday) ► Venue: Cementos Progreso Stadium, Guatemala City ► TV & Streaming: Paramount+ (US) ► FREE stream: CONCACAF YouTube (select countries) ► Watch from anywhere: Get NordVPN's Black Friday deal

Anything can still happen in Group A, where all four teams have won only one game. Panama sit second, level on six points and +1 goal difference with Suriname. Guatemala are just one point behind in third.

Victory for Panama would end Guatemala's hopes of the top spot that leads to the FIFA World Cup, although they might just be able to sneak into the playoffs. Victory for Guatemala could set up a thrilling conclusion when the final games take place next week.

Panama have made one World Cup appearance in 2018, but Guatemala have never made it.

Below are all the details you need on live streams and broadcast options to watch Guatemala vs Panama online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch Guatemala vs Panama for FREE - Live stream

You can watch Guatemala vs Panama for free in a number of countries, with a free live stream on the CONCACAF YouTube channel.

Geo-restrictions: The stream is blocked in countries with broadcast deals, so it won't work in the USA, Central America and the Caribbean. In the UK and the rest of the world, it's totally open. A VPN will unblock your usual streams if you're abroad – more on that below.

Watch Guatemala vs Panama from anywhere

How to watch Guatemala vs Panama in the US

Fans in the US can watch Guatemala vs Panama on Paramount+.

Plans start from $7.99 per month. Kick-off is at 10pm ET.

How to watch Guatemala vs Panama in the UK

Fans in the UK can tune into the free live stream on YouTube to watch Guatemala vs Panama.

It's a late one for UK fans – kick-off is at 2am GMT in the early hours of Friday morning.

