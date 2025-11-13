How to watch Haiti vs Costa Rica: TV & streaming details for World Cup qualifier
It's a crucial game in Group C of CONCACAF World Cup qualifying
Watch Haiti vs Costa Rica for a crunch clash in Group C of the CONCACAF qualification process for the 2026 World Cup, with all the broadcast information – including details of a free live stream – right here in this guide.
► Date: Thursday 13 November 2025
► Kick-off time: 9pm local time / 10pm ET / 2am GMT (Friday)
► Venue: Ergilio Hato Stadium, Haiti
► TV & Streaming: CBS Sports Golazo, Paramount+ (US)
► FREE stream: CONCACAF YouTube (select countries)
This is the mid-table battle in Group C in the final phase of qualifying, with two games to go and victory surely required for both sides to retain any hope of qualifying for next summer's World Cup.
Top spot gets the ticket, and that's currently held by Honduras, who play bottom side Nicaragua today and are expected to move to 11 points. Costa Rica are second on six points with one win and three draws so far, with Haiti third on five points, having won one, lost one, and drawn two.
Victory for Costa Rica, historically the third biggest footballing force in the CONCACAF region behind the USA and Mexico, would set up a showdown with Honduras for top spot next week. Haiti have only been to one World Cup, in 1974, and need a win to keep their hopes alive, even if a second-place playoff spot would still be the likelier outcome.
Read on for all the details you need on live streams and broadcast options to watch Haiti vs Costa Rica online, on TV, and from anywhere.
Watch Haiti vs Costa Rica for FREE - Live stream
You can watch Haiti vs Costa Rica for free in a number of countries, with a free live stream on the CONCACAF YouTube channel.
Geo-restrictions: The stream is blocked in countries with broadcast deals, so it won't work in the USA, Central America and the Caribbean. In the UK and the rest of the world, it's totally open. A VPN will unblock your usual streams if you're abroad – more on that below.
Watch Haiti vs Costa Rica from anywhere
A Virtual Private Network is a handy piece of software that alters your device's digital location, bypassing the geo-restrictions you get on YouTube and other streaming services.
If you're abroad right now, you can use a VPN to tune into your usual services and make sure you don't miss the game. It also enhances your internet secutiry.
How to watch Haiti vs Costa Rica in the US
Fans in the US can watch Haiti vs Costa Rica for free on the CBS Sports Golazo website, as well as the Paramount+ streaming platform ($7.99 per month). Kick-off is at 10pm ET.
How to watch Haiti vs Costa Rica in the UK
Fans in the UK can tune into the free live stream on YouTube to watch Haiti vs Costa Rica.
Kick-off is at 2am GMT, which is the early hours of Friday morning.
