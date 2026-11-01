How to watch London City Lionesses vs Manchester City: Free streams and TV channels as Ballon d'Or winner Putellas in action

Watch London City Lionesses vs Manchester City in the WSL, with all the broadcast details right here in this guide.

After winning her third Ballon d'Or, Alexia Putellas leads her side into a mouthwatering clash against the Women's Super League champions.

London City Lionesses sit just three points behind Manchester City heading into the tie, setting up an intriguing battle at the top of the table.

With both sides dropping points last weekend, who will bounce back strongest: the reigning champions or the team boasting the world's best player?

FourFourTwo has all the information on live streams and TV channels so you can watch London City Lionesses vs Manchester City in the WSL online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch London City Lionesses vs Manchester City for free

US viewers can watch London City Lionesses vs Manchester City in the WSL at no cost on CBS Sports Golazo Network, which will show selected WSL fixtures throughout the campaign.

Outside the UK or US? Use a VPN to access your free stream from anywhere in the world.

Watch London City Lionesses vs Manchester City from anywhere

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How to watch London City Lionesses vs Manchester City in the UK

London City Lionesses vs Manchester City is live on Sky Sports in the UK, with kick-off at 12:00pm GMT.

Outside the UK? Unlock your London City Lionesses vs Manchester City stream thanks to NordVPN.

Watch London City Lionesses vs Man City on Sky Sports Sky Sports is the main rights holder for the WSL in the UK. Plans start from £35 a month on a long-term TV contract, while existing customers on a 24-month Sky TV contract can add Sky Sports for £22 a month. You can also stream short-term for a similar cost via Now.

How to watch London City Lionesses vs Manchester City in the US

As mentioned above, US viewers can watch London City Lionesses vs Manchester City for free on CBS Sports Golazo Network. Kick-off is at 7:00am ET.

Paramount+ also has live coverage of the WSL clash.

Watch London City Lionesses vs Manchester City on Paramount+ Paramount+ is the new home of Women's Super League coverage in the US, with 183 matches broadcast live this season. The Essential package costs $8.99 a month or $89.99 a year.

How to watch London City Lionesses vs Manchester City in Australia

Fans in Australia can stream London City Lionesses vs Manchester City on Stan Sport.

Travelling outside Australia? NordVPN is your ticket to watch the game.

Watch on Stan Sport Stan Sport has dropped in price for 2026/27 from AU$32 to AU$29.99. That’s great news for Aussie football fans, who can stream every game in the WSL and Premier League.

London City Lionesses vs Manchester City: Women's Super League preview

London City Lionesses welcome Manchester City to Hayes Lane, Bromley, in a clash between two sides separated by just three points in the WSL table.

Manchester City sit second after dropping points in a 1-1 draw with Manchester United last weekend, while London City were also held to a draw, sharing the spoils with Liverpool.

City head into the fixture on a tight turnaround after their Champions League clash against PSG on Thursday night, while London City wrapped up a midweek victory over Crystal Palace in the Subway Players' Cup.

Alexia Putellas will take centre stage as she arrives fresh from winning her third Ballon d'Or, matching former Barcelona team-mate Aitana Bonmatí's record.

For London City, this represents their biggest test of the season, with a victory offering Eder Maestre's side a chance to make a major statement against the reigning champions.

With both teams looking to bounce back from dropped points, Sunday's meeting could prove pivotal in shaping the top of the WSL table.

FourFourTwo's prediction

London City Lionesses 2-2 Manchester City

The Lionesses will pick-up a statement draw against Manchester City.