How to watch Liverpool vs Aston Villa: Live streams, TV details as Premier League champions look to avert crisis

Watch Liverpool and Aston Villa go head to head in a late Saturday kick-off in the Premier League, with FourFourTwo bringing you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Liverpool play at 8:00pm for the second consecutive Saturday and for the second season in a row against Villa.

This time, TV scheduling has combined seamlessly with rugby league at Everton and Liverpool's Tuesday night Champions League match against Real Madrid to make the late slot on Saturday the only option.

Neither team will be concerned about a lack of rest. Villa went out of the Carabao Cup at the first time of asking and Liverpool, with the Premier League and Real Madrid in mind, rested more or less everyone against Crystal Palace on Wednesday.

Two of the league's longest active streaks of wins or losses will be on the line at Anfield. Villa are the team hoping both continue.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Liverpool taking on Villa online, on TV, and from anywhere.

How to watch Liverpool vs Aston Villa in the UK

Liverpool vs Aston Villa will be broadcast live on TNT Sports 1 and can be streamed via the Discovery+ platform.

A carefully balanced punditry panel of Steve McManaman, Steven Gerrard and Joe Cole is expected to be on hand to offer insight on the night.

Watch Liverpool vs Aston Villa in the US

Liverpool vs Aston Villa will be broadcast exclusively live in the United States on USA Network.

To watch online, you'll need a cord-cutting streaming service such as Sling, Fubo, or YouTube TV.

How to watch Liverpool vs Aston Villa in Australia

Premier League fans in Australia can watch Liverpool vs Aston Villa through Stan Sport.

Is there a Liverpool vs Aston Villa free live stream?

There are no dedicated free-to-air broadcasters showing the game on Saturday but you can watch Liverpool vs Aston Villa for free with a broadcaster free trial.

YouTube TV, which carries USA Network in the States, is currently offering a seven-day free trial. You can sign up, watch the game, and cancel if you don't think you'll get any lasting value from the offering.

Watch Liverpool vs Aston Villa from anywhere

A good VPN is your ticket to the game, even when you’re abroad.

Most streaming platforms have geo-restrictions that prevent you from watching your usual subscription services from another country. A Virtual Private Network helps you get around this problem by changing your IP address, making your laptop, tablet or smartphone appear to be in a different country. That means you can watch your usual streams, even when you’re a long way from home.

The tech experts at Tom's Guide review a lot of VPNs and right now they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN you can buy. And the good news is that NordVPN are currently offering an amazing deal on the service...

Liverpool vs Aston Villa: Premier League preview

With four successive Premier League defeats knocking the champions off their stride, manager Arne Slot is facing his first real patch of adversity since taking over from Jurgen Klopp.

Liverpool were winning at the start of the season but several of those victories had a slightly last-ditch quality about them. They haven't won by more than one goal since their opening Friday night against Bournemouth.

More alarming still, they haven't kept a clean sheet in any competition since the middle of September. They conceded 41 goals last season and they've allowed 14 already this term.

Slot might be able to welcome back Ryan Gravenberch and Alexander Isak on Saturday but Alisson, Curtis Jones, Jeremie Frimpong and Giovanni Lioni have all been ruled out.

Tickets

Villa are without Youri Tielemans, their 2024-25 Player of the Year, and Emi Buendia, who left Villa Park on crutches last weekend.

Harvey Elliott was left out of the matchday squad for the first time by Unai Emery on Sunday having been used sparingly so far. He is ineligible to play against his parent club at Anfield.

After a poor start, Villa will arrive on Merseyside on the back of four consecutive Premier League wins.

Confidence is high after victories over Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City but Anfield is not a happy hunting ground. Villa's last winning goal at Liverpool was scored by Gabriel Agbonlahor past Simon Mignolet.

Liverpool vs Aston Villa: Expected line-ups

FourFourTwo's prediction

Liverpool 2-0 Aston Villa

FourFourTwo is highly attuned to the work of the football gods and we know what happens when four losses collide with four wins on the spin.