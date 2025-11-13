How to watch Nicaragua vs Honduras: Live stream the World Cup qualifier

Watch Nicaragua vs Honduras as 'La H' look to secure a place in next year's World Cup, with all the details on live streams, including options to watch for free, right here in this guide.

Nicaragua vs Honduras: Key information ► Date: Thursday 13 November 2025 ► Kick-off time: 8pm local time / 10pm ET / 2am GMT (Friday) ► Venue: Estadio Nacional de Fútbol, Nicaragua ► TV & Streaming: Paramount+ (US) ► FREE stream: CONCACAF YouTube (select countries) ► Watch from anywhere: Get NordVPN's Black Friday deal

Honduras could seal their ticket to the 2026 World Cup today, if they beat Nicaragua and the game between Costa Rica and Haiti ends in a draw. Reinaldo Rueda's side are top of Group C in the final phase of the CONCACAF qualification process, having won two, drawn two, and not yet conceded a goal.

Nicaragua, despite some battling performances, have just one point to their name and cannot qualify. That makes Honduras the favourites, especially having won 2-0 in the reverse fixture.

Honduras' true showdown will come against Costa Rica next week if the Costa Ricans beat Haiti today, but victory here will be vital to avoid a crisis of confidence ahead of that game.

Read on for all the details you need on live streams and broadcast options to watch Nicaragua vs Honduras online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch Nicaragua vs Honduras for FREE - Live stream

You can watch Nicaragua vs Honduras for free in a number of countries, with a free live stream on the CONCACAF YouTube channel.

Geo-restrictions: The stream is blocked in countries with broadcast deals, so it won't work in the USA, Central America and the Caribbean. In the UK and the rest of the world, it's totally open. A VPN will unblock your usual streams if you're abroad – more on that below.

Watch Nicaragua vs Honduras from anywhere

A Virtual Private Network is a handy piece of software that alters your device's digital location, bypassing the geo-restrictions you get on YouTube and other streaming services.

If you're abroad right now, you can use a VPN to tune into your usual services and make sure you don't miss the game. It also enhances your internet secutiry.

Our expert colleagues at TechRadar test hundreds of VPNs, and they rate NordVPN as the best VPN in the world for its fast speeds, flawless security, and ability to unblock streaming services.

Black Friday Deal Save 74% Was $11.59 now $2.99 at this link

🥇 World's best VPN service

✅ Fast, secure, huge location list

➕ 3 months extra FREE

How to watch Nicaragua vs Honduras in the US

Fans in the US can watch Nicaragua vs Honduras via the Paramount+ streaming platform, which costs $7.99 per month. Kick-off is at 10pm ET.

How to watch Nicaragua vs Honduras in the UK

Fans in the UK can tune into the free live stream on YouTube to watch Nicaragua vs Honduras.

Kick-off is at 2am GMT, which is the early hours of Friday morning.

