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How to watch Sunderland vs Tottenham: TV details and free stream info for Roberto De Zerbi's first game in charge of Spurs

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Can the former Brighton boss turn around Tottenham's fortunes or will their slide continue in the north-east?

Roberto De Zerbi has just seven games to save Tottenham&#039;s season
Roberto De Zerbi has just seven games to save Tottenham's season (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Watch Sunderland vs Spurs today as Roberto De Zerbi's tenure begins with a trip to the Stadium of Light, with FourFourTwo bringing you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Sunderland vs Spurs key information

• Date: Sunday, 12 April 2026

• Kick-off time: 2:00pm BST / 9:00am ET

• Venue: Stadium of Light, Sunderland

• TV & Streaming: Sky Sports (UK), USA Network (USA),