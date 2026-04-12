How to watch Sunderland vs Tottenham: TV details and free stream info for Roberto De Zerbi's first game in charge of Spurs
Can the former Brighton boss turn around Tottenham's fortunes or will their slide continue in the north-east?
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Watch Sunderland vs Spurs today as Roberto De Zerbi's tenure begins with a trip to the Stadium of Light, with FourFourTwo bringing you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.
• Date: Sunday, 12 April 2026
• Kick-off time: 2:00pm BST / 9:00am ET
• Venue: Stadium of Light, Sunderland
• TV & Streaming: Sky Sports (UK), USA Network (USA),