60-second dossier: Youthful USA look to life after Landon Donovan
Young Americans walk fearlessly into the Group of Death...
Only two managers among the 32 in Brazil have won the World Cup; one of them is Jurgen Klinsmann, who had the cojones to drop Landon Donovan and will sing both national anthems before the clash with Germany.
A tough group means expectations are low but a relatively inexperienced squad – four players account for almost as many caps as those accrued by the other 19 – will hope to learn from the experience, showcase the MLS and build towards Russia 2018.
