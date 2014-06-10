60-second dossier: Youthful USA look to life after Landon Donovan

Only two managers among the 32 in Brazil have won the World Cup; one of them is Jurgen Klinsmann, who had the cojones to drop Landon Donovan and will sing both national anthems before the clash with Germany.

A tough group means expectations are low but a relatively inexperienced squad – four players account for almost as many caps as those accrued by the other 19 – will hope to learn from the experience, showcase the MLS and build towards Russia 2018.