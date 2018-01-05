7 Ligue 1 players who could make an instant impact in the Premier League this January

Lucas Moura (PSG)

Moura is a super-quick Brazilian winger and his pace alone would make him an asset for a number of Premier League clubs looking to add speed on the flanks. The problem is that the 25-year-old can't be relied upon to deliver high-quality balls into the penalty area on a regular basis, and that’s why he has slipped down the pecking order at PSG.

He has played just 76 minutes of Ligue 1 football this season, and the club from the French capital are resigned to making a loss on a player they signed for £38m from Sao Paulo in 2013.

Now surplus to requirements, the Brazil international would be available for less than PSG paid for him, and has already been linked with a move to Chelsea. Those stories about him potentially moving to Stamford Bridge will have alerted others to his availability.

Potential suitors: Chelsea, Everton, Manchester United

Malcom (Bordeaux)

One of the most exciting players in Ligue 1 in 2017, Malcom is bound to be playing on a stage bigger than current club Bordeaux can provide sooner rather than later. The 20-year-old Brazilian has a fabulous left foot, tremendous dribbling ability and an eye for the spectacular. He’s adept at playing killer through-balls into the penalty area and can also find the net, as his tally of seven goals in 16 Ligue 1 starts this season demonstrates.

Malcom is no stranger to a January transfer either, having moved to France from his boyhood club Corinthians two years ago this month. He found himself recently linked with a €30m move to Manchester United, and that sort of price that could turn out to be an absolute bargain in the long run given the immense potential that he has.

Potential suitors: Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham

Thomas Lemar (Monaco)

Reports claim that Arsenal made a €90m bid for 22-year-old Monaco and France star Lemar on transfer deadline day last August, but that wasn’t enough to complete a deal for one of Europe’s most coveted young footballers. It’s almost certain that Lemar is in his final season at Monaco, but the question is whether he leaves in January or waits until the end of the current campaign.

Lemar came to the fore playing for Monaco last season as a left winger in a 4-4-2 system, but in recent weeks has operated in his preferred position as a traditional No.10 playing behind a lone striker.

Potential destinations: Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester City

Mouctar Diakhaby (Lyon)

A powerful, athletic centre-back, Diakhaby has turned in some star performances for Lyon in Ligue 1 and in the Europa League over the past 12 months. Despite looking a tremendous prospect whenever he gets picked, however, the France youth international isn’t considered a first-choice player at Lyon. Manager Bruno Genesio prefers Marcelo and Jeremy Morel as his central defensive pairing.

Diakhaby can afford to bide his time – he’s just turned 21, after all – but he’s attracting admiring glances from a number of Premier League clubs and may wonder if this is the right time to move on. Young French centre-backs such as Raphael Varane, Dayot Upamecano and another ex-Lyon youth product Samuel Umtiti are already excelling abroad. Diakhaby could be the next in line.

Potential destinations: Arsenal, Liverpool

Ibrahim Amadou (Lille)

It speaks volumes about how highly regarded Amadou is at Lille that not only did he survive the squad clear-out that took place last summer, he was also named club captain. A holding midfielder who provides tactical brains and a formidable physical presence in front of the defence, he’s now one of the club’s most valuable assets.

That’s a key factor in what may happen in coming weeks: Lille have been told they must sell before they can buy in this transfer window, so the northern French outfit may be willing to listen to offers for a player that they would ordinarily want to hold on to, so as to raise funds.

At 24, Amadou has the personality and potential to develop into an even more complete player if and when someone presents him with the opportunity to perform on a bigger stage. Crystal Palace have acted early according to reports, lodging a £16m offer.

Potential suitors: Crystal Palace, Everton, Leicester, Southampton

Jerome Roussillon (Montpellier)

Only hardened Ligue 1 followers are aware of Roussillon’s ability, but the former France youth international is the sort of player who could turn out to be a bargain buy for someone this month. He’s the first-choice left-wing-back for a Montpellier side that lines-up in a 5-3-2 formation but can also play as a conventional left-back.

Stocky, powerful and blessed with tremendous pace, the ex-Sochaux youth graduate is a supremely energetic presence up and down the left flank. A lack of senior international recognition hardly counts against him when you see the calibre of the players ahead of him in the queue (Benjamin Mendy, Layvin Kurzawa, Lucas Digne and Jordan Amavi)

Roussillon turns 25 this month so his peak years almost certainly lie ahead of him, and he should command a competitive price given he’s just 18 months away from the end of his contract.

Potential destinations: Brighton, Southampton, Watford

Gael Kakuta (Amiens)

Kakuta is the one-time Chelsea wonderkid who was sent out on loan no fewer than five times and eventually drifted away from west London having barely made an impression on the first team.

Yet he’s now enjoying the best season of his career at newly promoted Amiens and was recently shortlisted for Ligue 1’s Player of the Month award on the back of some stunning performances in his No.10 position. Kakuta operates skilfully between the lines, drifting past defenders and also taking special free-kicks.

He’s still only 26, so the best may be yet to come from the left-footed playmaker, who’s admitted he’d like another crack at the big time. The fact he’s already lived in England and knows the good and bad of life in the Premier League could help him to settle in quickly.

READ THIS What the heck happened to Gael Kakuta? Remembering Chelsea's “most gifted player of his generation”

Potential destinations: Brighton, Crystal Palace, Leicester, Watford

New features you'd love on FourFourTwo.com



