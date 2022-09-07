Ajax vs Rangers live stream: How to watch the Champions League from anywhere in the world

Ajax vs Rangers live stream, Wednesday 7 September, 5.45pm

Rangers will mark their return to the Champions League group stage with a game against Ajax on Wednesday.

The Gers are back at Europe's top table for the first time since 2010/11, when they faced Manchester United (opens in new tab), Bursaspor and Valencia in the first stage of the competition. After finishing second in the Scottish Premiership last term, they entered the Champions League in the qualifying rounds and had to overcome Union Saint-Gilloise and PSV to make it this far.

Their victories in both matches continued Rangers (opens in new tab)' superb record in continental competition under Giovanni van Bronckhorst, who replaced Steven Gerrard as the club's manager last year. The Dutchman led Rangers all the way to the Europa League final, where they were only beaten by Eintracht Frankfurt on penalties.

Rangers' home form was key to their run to the showpiece event in Seville. It also helped them turn a 2-0 aggregate deficit into a 3-2 win against Union Saint-Gilloise in the third qualifying round, but Rangers showed they can emerge victorious on the road when they beat PSV 1-0 in the Netherlands in the play-offs. That will give them belief ahead of this trip to the Johan Cruyff Arena.

It has been a summer of significant change for Ajax (opens in new tab). Erik ten Hag left for Manchester United and brought Lisandro Martinez and Antony with him. Andre Onana, Nicolas Tagliafico, Sebastien Haller and Ryan Gravenberch also departed, leaving new manager Alfred Schreuder with plenty of rebuilding work to do.

Liverpool (opens in new tab) are the heavy favourites to finish top of Group A, but each of Napoli (opens in new tab), Ajax and Rangers will believe they have a chance of joining the Reds in the knockout phase. That means we could be in store for an entertaining encounter in Amsterdam on Wednesday, as both teams look to lay down a marker on matchday one.

Rangers will have to make do without Tom Lawrence, Ben Davies, John Souttar and Filip Helander, Kemar Roofe and Ianis Hagi.

Kick-off is at 5.45pm BST on Wednesday 7 September and is being shown on BT Sport 4 (opens in new tab). See below for international broadcast options.

Save over a third on a FFT magazine subscription today (opens in new tab).

VPN guide

(Image credit: Getty)

If you’re out of the country for a round of Premier League fixtures, then annoyingly your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!). You'll be blocked from watching it, which is not ideal if you’ve paid up for a subscription and still want to catch the action without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

But assistance is on hand. To get around that, all you have to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and won't automatically block the service you've paid for. All the info going between is entirely encrypted – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there, including:

(Image credit: Future)

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar (opens in new tab) love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it!

(opens in new tab) NordVPN with quality mobile and desktop apps A cheaper option and almost ExpressVPN's equal when it comes to quality, too. A single subscription covers six connections, so you can use it on mobile, laptop, streaming devices and more, all at the same time.

(opens in new tab) Surfshark offers a great VPN at a fraction of the price It's clear to see why Surfshark is top of TechRadar's best cheap VPN table – it combines an excellent product with bargain pricing, starting at £2/$2.50 a month!

UK TV rights

Sky Sports (opens in new tab) and BT Sport (opens in new tab) are the two main players once again, but Amazon (opens in new tab) also have a slice of the pie in 2022/23.

US TV rights

NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium (opens in new tab) streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season, with other matches split between NBCSN channel, CNBC and the over-the-air NBC broadcast channel. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription (opens in new tab) for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

Head back to our VPN advice so you can take advantage when you're out of the country.

Canada TV rights

Based in Canada? The way to watch Premier League football in 2022/23 is fuboTV (opens in new tab), which has exclusive rights to all the action.

Want in while you're out of Canada? Scroll back up and check out the VPN offers above.

Australia TV rights

Optus Sport (opens in new tab) will screen every game of the Premier League season. Non-subscribers can access the action via a Fetch TV box (opens in new tab) and other friendly streaming devices.

To take advantage while you're not Down Under, follow the VPN advice towards the top of this page.

New Zealand TV rights

(Image credit: Future)

Sky Sport (opens in new tab) are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League.

It's also available via web browsers, Apple/Android devices, Google Chromecast and some Samsung TVs, and Apple TV and Smart TV compatibility new for this season.

Check out our VPN deals to watch when you’re not in New Zealand.

New features you’d love on FourFourTwo.com