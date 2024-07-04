Argentina vs Ecuador live stream: How to watch Copa America 2024 for free

Looking for an Argentina vs Ecuador live stream? We've got you covered. Argentina vs Ecuador is live on Premier Sports in the UK and free on TV Azteca in Mexico. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch Copa America free from anywhere.

Argentina vs Ecuador live stream • Date: Friday, July 5

• Kick-off: 2am BST / 9pm ET (July 4) / 6pm PT (July 4)

• FREE Streams: TV Azteca (Mexico)

• Watch from anywhere: try NordVPN 100% risk free

Argentina breezed through Group A. The defending champions beat Canada 2-0 on matchday one, before victories over Chile (1-0) and Peru (2-0). Lautaro Martinez has been the star of the show so far, scoring four goals in three games.

Ecuador lost their opening game 2-1 to Venezuela, before bouncing back with a 3-1 victory over Jamaica on matchday two. A 0-0 draw with Mexico last time out sealed their place in the knockout phase ahead of their opponents on goal difference.

Kick-off is at 2am BST. Make sure you know how to watch Copa America 2024 wherever you are.

Argentina vs Ecuador kick-off and TV channel

Argentina vs Ecuador kick-off is at 2am BST on Friday, July 5 in the UK. The game is free to watch on TV Azteca in Mexico.

In the US, kick-off time is 9pm ET / 6pm PT. The match will be shown on FOX in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

Travelling abroad during the tournament? Don't worry, you can still watch your usual Copa America live stream as you would back home. All you need is a quality VPN, such as NordVPN, to watch your usual free stream when overseas. Read on to find out how.

TV Azteca Sports Mexican channel TV Azteca will be showing Argentina vs Ecuador and all Copa America games for free. If you're a Mexican resident travelling outside the country, geoblocking restrictions mean you won't be able to access the network as you would back home. This doesn't have to be a problem, however, if you use a VPN to access your usual streaming services.

How to watch Argentina vs Ecuador in the UK

Football fans in the UK will need a Premier Sports subscription to watch an Argentina vs Ecuador live stream. Packages start from £10.99 per month. You can sign up directly with Premier Sports, but you can also subscribe to their channels via Sky TV or Virgin TV.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the UK and have a valid TV license, you can still follow every single game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

Use a VPN to watch from anywhere

If you’re out of the country for Argentina vs Ecuador, then annoyingly your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!). You'll be blocked from watching it, which is not ideal when you know you'd have access to the game back home.

But help is at hand. All you need to do to navigate those geoblocking restrictions is buy yourself a VPN (Virtual Private Network) – assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, of course.

A VPN creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and won't automatically block the service you've paid for. All the info going between is also entirely encrypted – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there, but NordVPN scores particularly highly for Copa America 2024:

NordVPN, featuring a 30-day, money-back guarantee FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love NordVPN's super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee and 24/7 support. Go get it!

NordVPN is basically a tap-in:

1. Install it: NordVPN

2. Fire it up and choose your service. So, if you want to watch a UK streaming service, choose the UK server.

3. Enjoy the game. Open up Premier Sports and watch the stream.

Referee

Andres Matonte of Uruguay will be the referee for Argentina vs Ecuador.

Stadium

Argentina vs Ecuador will be played at NRG Stadium in Houston.

International Copa America 2024 live streams

If you don't live in the UK, there are plenty of other places to watch Copa America 2024 live streams – including free options in Chile and Mexico.

UK

All of the games in the UK will be shown on Premier Sports.

Ireland

Viewers in Ireland can watch Copa America 2024 live streams on Premier Sports.

USA

In the USA, you can watch Copa America 2024 live streams on Fox, FS1 and FS2 with English commentary.

If you don't have cable, you can use services such as Sling and FuboTV to get the Fox channels.

Sling Blue (first month half-price)

FuboTV (7-day free trial)

Canada

TSN and RDS have the rights to Copa America 2024 in Canada.

TSN Sports ($19.99/mon or $199.90/year)

Australia

If you're Down Under, Optus Sport will show all Copa America 2024 games in Australia.

Optus Sport ($24.99/mon or $199.99/year)

New Zealand

In New Zealand, rights to Copa America 2024 live streams have been listed as belonging to TVNZ but there's nothing about it in the site's schedule at the minute, so you'd best take that with a pinch of salt.

Europe and rest of the world (free)

There are also numerous Copa America 2024 live streams available across the world, including L'Equipe (France), DAZN (Germany) and Mola TV (Italy).

Remember, if you're away from your home country during Copa America 2024, you can use a VPN to watch the action on your usual service.