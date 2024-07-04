Argentina vs Ecuador live stream: How to watch Copa America 2024 for free

By
published

The defending champions aim to reach the semi-finals

Argentina's Lautaro Martinez crosses his arms across his chest celebrating a goal against Peru at Copa America 2024.
Argentina's Lautaro Martinez scored four goals in the Copa America 2024 group stages. (Image credit: Hector Vivas/Getty Images)
Jump To:

Looking for an Argentina vs Ecuador live stream? We've got you covered. Argentina vs Ecuador is live on Premier Sports in the UK and free on TV Azteca in Mexico. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch Copa America free from anywhere.

Argentina vs Ecuador live stream

 Date: Friday, July 5
• Kick-off: 2am BST / 9pm ET (July 4) / 6pm PT (July 4)
 FREE Streams: TV Azteca (Mexico)
• Watch from anywhere: try NordVPN 100% risk free

TV Azteca Sports

TV Azteca Sports

Mexican channel TV Azteca will be showing Argentina vs Ecuador and all Copa America games for free.

If you're a Mexican resident travelling outside the country, geoblocking restrictions mean you won't be able to access the network as you would back home. This doesn't have to be a problem, however, if you use a VPN to access your usual streaming services.

NordVPN, featuring a 30-day, money-back guarantee

NordVPN, featuring a 30-day, money-back guarantee

FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love NordVPN's super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee and 24/7 support. Go get it! 

View Deal
Disclaimer

We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Greg Lea
Greg Lea

Greg Lea is a freelance football journalist who's filled in wherever FourFourTwo needs him since 2014. He became a Crystal Palace fan after watching a 1-0 loss to Port Vale in 1998, and once got on the scoresheet in a primary school game against Wilfried Zaha's Whitehorse Manor (an own goal in an 8-0 defeat).