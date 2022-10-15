Aston Villa vs Chelsea live stream and match preview, Sunday 16 October, 2.00pm BST

Aston Villa vs Chelsea live stream and match preview

Looking for an Aston Villa vs Chelsea live stream? We've got you covered.

Chelsea are aiming for a fifth consecutive win in all competitions when they travel to Aston Villa on Sunday.

Graham Potter has enjoyed an impressive start to life in the Stamford Bridge dugout.

Since a 1-1 draw with Salzburg on his debut, the former Brighton boss has overseen four consecutive wins, beating Crystal Palace and Wolves in the Premier League and claiming two victories in a European double-header with Italian champions AC Milan.

The Blues head to Birmingham on the back of a 2-0 Champions League win at San Siro on Tuesday.

Former Chelsea defender Fikayo Tomori was sent off early on, before a Jorginho penalty and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang strike sealed the three points.

Potter’s side are fourth in the Premier League standings, four points behind Tottenham with a game in hand.

Aston Villa have found some form recently and come into this game on the back of a four-match unbeaten run.

Steven Gerrard’s side have only picked up one win in that time, though, and remain in a precarious position, sitting three points above the relegation zone in 16th.

Their last outing ended in a 1-1 draw away to second-bottom Nottingham Forest, when Ashley Young’s goal cancelled out an Emmanuel Dennis opener.

Chelsea won both meetings last season, 3-0 at Stamford Bridge in September and 3-1 at Villa Park in December.

Reece James is out injured for the visitors, along with N’Golo Kante, while Leon Bailey could return for Villa.

Form

Aston Villa: DDWDL

Chelsea: WWWWD

Referee

Robert Jones will be the referee for Aston Villa vs Chelsea.

Stadium

Aston Villa vs Chelsea will be played at Villa Park.

Other games

Aston Villa vs Chelsea is one of four 2pm kick-offs on Sunday, along with Leeds v Arsenal, Manchester United v Newcastle and Southampton v West Ham.

The late game, and final match of the weekend in the Premier League, is Liverpool v Manchester City at 4.30pm.

Kick-off and channel

Kick-off is at 2.00pm BST on Sunday 16 October and it is being shown on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event (opens in new tab) in the UK. See below for international broadcast options.

VPN guide

If you’re out of the country for a round of Premier League fixtures, then annoyingly your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!). You'll be blocked from watching it, which is not ideal if you’ve paid up for a subscription and still want to catch the action without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

But assistance is on hand. To get around that, all you have to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and won't automatically block the service you've paid for. All the info going between is entirely encrypted – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there, and FourFourTwo currently recommends:

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar (opens in new tab) love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS5 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it!

(Image credit: Future)

International Premier League TV rights

• UK: Sky Sports (opens in new tab) and BT Sport (opens in new tab) are the two main players once again, but Amazon (opens in new tab) also have a slice of the pie in 2022/23.

• USA: NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium (opens in new tab) streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription (opens in new tab) for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

• Canada: The way to watch Premier League football in 2022/23 is fuboTV (opens in new tab), which has exclusive rights to all the action.

• Australia: Optus Sport (opens in new tab) will screen every game of the Premier League season. Non-subscribers can access the action via a Fetch TV box (opens in new tab) and other friendly streaming devices.

• New Zealand: Sky Sport (opens in new tab) are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League.