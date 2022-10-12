Atletico Madrid vs Club Brugge live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for the Champions League clash

Atletico Madrid vs Club Brugge live stream, Wednesday 12 October, 5:45pm BST

Looking for an Atletico Madrid vs Club Brugge live stream? We've got you covered with our handy guide.

Atletico Madrid (opens in new tab) and Club Brugge meet at the Wanda Metropolitano, with the hosts chasing their first Champions League win since Matchday 1 and the visitors looking to maintain their 100% record in Group B.

Despite 2-0 defeats to Bayer Leverkusen and Brugge in their last two group games, Atleti are still well in contention to reach the round of 16 – but they really need to get back on track this evening. It's been an inconsistent early season for Diego Simeone's men, who've lost three of their last five matches in all competitions. They've also won just one of their previous nine Champions League home outings.

Belgian champions Brugge, meanwhile, have been the surprise package of the 2022/23 Champions League so far. A fourth group victory from four will see Carl Hoefkens' side advance to the knockout rounds for the very first time. Only once before have a Belgian team recorded four straight wins in the competition: Anderlecht back in 2000.

Team news

Atleti remain without the injured Sergio Reguillon, Marcos Llorente and Felipe for this one.

Brugge also have three players sidelined: Dedryck Boyata, Mats Rits and Owen Otasowie.

Form

Atletico Madrid: LLWLW

Club Brugge: WLWWL

Referee

Danny Makkelie of the Netherlands will be the referee for Atletico Madrid vs Club Brugge.

Stadium

Atletico Madrid vs Club Brugge will be played at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Elsewhere in the group

The night's other Group B game between Bayer Leverkusen and Porto kicks off at 8pm BST.

Kick-off and channel

Kick-off is at 5:45pm BST on Wednesday 12 October and the game is being shown live on BT Sport 4 (opens in new tab) in the UK. See below for international broadcast options.

International TV rights

• UK: BT Sport

• USA: Paramount Plus

• Canada: DAZN

• Australia: Stan Sport

• New Zealand: Spark Sport