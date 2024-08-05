Brazil vs Spain live stream: How to watch Olympics 2024 football for free

The reigning world champions take on one of the most successful teams international teams in women's football history.

Spain players celebrate their penalty shootout victory over Colombia in the 2024 Olympics
Spain needed penalties to beat Colombia in the quarter-finals. (Image credit: Claudio Villa/Getty Images)
Looking for a Brazil vs Spain live stream? We've got you covered. Olympics coverage is free on 9Now in Australia, CBC Gem in Canada and BBC iPlayer in the UK. Travelling abroad? Use a VPN to watch women's Olympics football from anywhere.

Brazil vs Spain live stream

Date: Tuesday, August 6
Kick-off: 8pm BST / 3pm ET / 12pm PT / 5am AEST (Wednesday)
FREE STREAMS:  9Now (Australia), CBC Gem (Canada), BBC iPlayer (UK)

