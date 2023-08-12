Chelsea vs Liverpool live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Premier League match

Chelsea vs Liverpool live stream and match preview, Sunday 13 August, 4.30pm BST

Looking for a Chelsea vs Liverpool live stream? We've got you covered. Chelsea vs Liverpool is on Sky Sports in the UK. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch the Premier League with your subscription from anywhere.

Chelsea welcome Liverpool to Stamford Bridge for the first heavyweight clash of the new Premier League season, and it's only opening day.

The Blues are desperate to get over the woes of last season, and a huge summer clear-out - and influx of new signings - could certainly help Mauricio Pochettino get the club back to winning ways and, perhaps, even a trophy.

Liverpool also need to get over a disappointing campaign, with Jurgen Klopp making large strides to rebuild his midfield. Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, James Milner, Naby Keita, Roberto Firmino and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have all left, with Alexis Mac Allister and Dominic Szoboszlai joining.

They might still be a little light in that position, though, with the Reds attempting to add more stars to their squad before the transfer deadline.

Kick-off is at 4.30pm BST. Make sure you know how to watch the Premier League wherever you are.

Team news

Chelsea are without new signing Christopher Nkunku, who suffered a serious knee injury prior to the start of the new season. Wesley Fofana is also in a similar situation, and will miss an extended part of 2023/24.

Noni Madueke, Armando Broja and Benoit Badiashile all have potential to return for the game against Liverpool, but they'll likely be eased back in to the team and miss the opening match.

Liverpool, meanwhile, will have to do without Spanish duo Thiago Alcantara and Stefan Bajcetic, who both have hip issues they're working through. They are likely to return around the same time, with the end of August a provisional date.

Form

Chelsea are looking to make a huge recovery this season under Mauricio Pochettino, after finishing 12th in the Premier League last time out. Pre-season has been promising, but that needs to be translated into the league.

Liverpool are in a similar boat, though it's not quite as drastic. Jurgen Klopp's men finished fifth, meaning they'll be playing Europa League football this term. Liverpool are tipped to be in the mix for at least second place, too, if not the title.

Referee

Anthony Taylor will be the referee for Chelsea vs Liverpool. His assistants will be Gary Beswick and Adam Nunn, with David Coote the fourth official. Darren England is the VAR, with Simon Bennett the assistant VAR.

Stadium

Chelsea vs Liverpool will be played at the 40,343-capacity Stamford Bridge stadium in Fulham, London.

Kick-off and channel

Chelsea vs Liverpool kick-off is at 4.30pm BST on Sunday 13 August in the UK. The game is on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event in the UK.

In the US, kick-off time is 11.30am ET / 8.30am PT. The match will be shown on NBC in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

International Premier League TV rights

• UK: Sky Sports and TNT Sports are the two main players, but Amazon also have a slice of the pie in 2023/24.

• USA: NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium streaming platform showing all 380 games in the season. A fuboTV subscription also lets you watch every game.

• Canada: The way to watch Premier League football in 2023/24 is fuboTV, which has exclusive rights to all the action.

• Australia: Optus Sport will screen every game of the Premier League season.

• New Zealand: Sky Sport are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League.