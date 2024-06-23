Croatia vs Italy live stream: How to watch Euro 2024 for free

By
published

A heavyweight contest to be Group B runners-up

Croatia's Luka Modric makes a questioning gesture during his side's match against Albania at Euro 2024.
Luka Modric and Croatia need a win against Italy to keep their Euro dreams alive. (Image credit: Luka Stanzl/Pixsell/MB Media/Getty Images)
Jump To:

Looking for a Croatia vs Italy live stream? We've got you covered. Croatia vs Italy is free on BBC One/BBC iPlayer in the UK. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch Euro 2024 free from anywhere.

Croatia vs Italy live stream

Date: Monday, June 24
Kick-off: 8pm BST / 3pm ET / 12pm PT
FREE STREAM: BBC iPlayer

watch a Croatia vs Italy live stream for free on BBC iPlayer

You can watch a Croatia vs Italy live stream for free on BBC iPlayer (with a valid TV Licence). The match is also free-to-air on BBC One at 8pm BST on Monday, June 24. Coverage starts at 7.30pm.

Travelling outside the UK? Don't worry – as we explain below, you can watch it live or on-demand with the help of a VPN

money-back guarantee

FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love NordVPN's super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4, PS5 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it!

Get over 60% off NordVPN with this deal

View Deal
Disclaimer

We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Andrew Murray

Andrew Murray is a freelance journalist, who regularly contributes to both the FourFourTwo magazine and website. Formerly a senior staff writer at FFT and a fluent Spanish speaker, he has interviewed major names such as Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah, Sergio Aguero and Xavi. He was also named PPA New Consumer Journalist of the Year 2015.