Croatia vs Italy live stream: How to watch Euro 2024 for free

Luka Modric and Croatia need a win against Italy to keep their Euro dreams alive.

Croatia vs Italy live stream Date: Monday, June 24

Kick-off: 8pm BST / 3pm ET / 12pm PT

Croatia are still alive but barely kicking. Just when it looked like the 2018 World Cup runners-up had finally woken up – scoring twice in three minutes to lead Albania 2-1 – Zlatko Dalic's side retreated back in to their shells and invited pressure that eventually told. Klaus Gjasula's injury-time equaliser, having earlier put through his own net, spelt disaster for Croatia and meant not even a win against Italy guarantees knockout passage for the laboured Luka Modric and co. Their task is simple – win and hope.

Italy were on the end of as one-sided a 1-0 defeat as is possible to conceive against Spain on Thursday night. Paolo Maldini regen Riccardo Calafiori's unfortunate own goal proved the difference, but Luciano Spalletti's men were battered, shipping 20 shots and more than 50 attacks across 90 minutes. A win guarantees second spot, but they don't have history on their side. The Azzurri have recorded just one victory in nine previous games against Croatia, back in a 1942 friendly.

Croatia vs Italy kick-off and TV channel

Croatia vs Italy kick-off is at 8pm BST on Monday, June 24 in the UK. The game is free to watch on BBC One/BBC iPlayer.

In the US, kick-off time is 3pm ET / 12pm PT. The match will be shown on FOX in the US.

Referee

Danny Makkelie of the Netherlands will be the referee for Croatia vs Italy. You can find out more about the Euro 2024 referees here.

Stadium

Croatia vs Italy will be played at the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig. Take a look at all of the Euro 2024 stadiums and see how it ranks.

International Euro 2024 TV rights

UK

USA

Canada

Bell Media and TVA Sports has the rights to Euro 2024 in Canada.

Australia

Optus Sport will show all Euro 2024 games in Australia.

New Zealand

In New Zealand, you can watch all Euro 2024 games for free on TVNZ and the TVNZ Plus streaming service.