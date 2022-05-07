Crystal Palace v Watford live stream: How to watch the Premier League from anywhere in the world

Crystal Palace v Watford live stream, Saturday 7 May, 3pm BST

Crystal Palace will be looking to inflict more misery on Watford when the Hornets head to Selhurst Park on Saturday afternoon.

Patrick Vieira’s side left it late to beat Southampton last weekend, as Wilfried Zaha came off the bench to earn his side all three points in second-half stoppage time. That victory ended Palace’s run of four matches without one, and moved the Eagles onto 41 points – enough for them to begin planning for another year of Premier League football.

A top-half finish is still within reach for Palace, who head into the weekend two points adrift of 10th place. That would be a fantastic achievement for Vieira in his first season as a manager in the English game.

Watford’s fate was in effect sealed last weekend, as a 2-1 loss to Burnley left them on the brink of relegation. This has been a disappointing campaign for the club, whose propensity to chop and change managers has not paid off this time around. Roy Hodgson, a former Palace boss, has already confirmed he will not be in the home dugout at Vicarage Road next season.

After his winning goal last time out, Zaha is in line to return to the starting XI. The other goalscorer at St Mary’s, Eberechi Eze, should keep his place in the team as he continues to build up to full fitness after tearing his achilles. Tyrick Mitchell should start at left-back after missing a couple of games, but Nathan Ferguson’s injury woes continue – the former West Brom man is unlikely to appear again this season.

Watford will hope to have Tom Cleverley and Craig Cathcart available to start at Selhurst Park. Cucho Hernandez should be back from a hamstring injury before the end of the campaign, but Saturday’s match will come too soon for the Colombia international.

Kick-off is at 3pm BST on Saturday 7 May. See below for international broadcast options.

