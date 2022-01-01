Crystal Palace v West Ham United live stream: How to watch the Premier League from anywhere in the world

Crystal Palace v West Ham United live stream, Saturday 1 January, 5.30pm GMT

Crystal Palace and West Ham will be looking to begin the New Year with a bang when they square off at Selhurst Park.

Palace bounced back from a Boxing Day defeat by Tottenham in style, as they put Norwich to the sword on Tuesday. A 3-0 victory was a fine result for a side missing several key players, although the scoreline perhaps said more about Norwich than it did the Eagles. Patrick Vieira could be back in the dugout for this weekend’s game having missed his side’s two previous fixtures after contracting Covid-19.

West Ham were also victorious last time out, coming from behind to thrash Watford 4-1. That was a much-needed triumph for the Hammers, who headed to Vicarage Road on a three-match winless run. David Moyes’ men are back up to sixth in the standings, four points behind Arsenal having played the same number of games. Despite their recent dip, West Ham are not out of the top four race just yet.

Crystal Palace are likely to be without Ebere Eze, Nathaniel Clyne, Conor Gallagher and Michael Olise, all of whom were not in the matchday squad against Norwich. Joachim Andersen could miss out after coming off in that game, while James McArthur is still at least a couple of weeks away from returning to the fold.

Palace will have Wilfried Zaha available again following a one-game ban. This is the last match he will be available for prior to the Africa Cup of Nations, with Zaha, Cheikhou Kouyate and Jordan Ayew set to travel to Cameroon in the coming days.

West Ham will lose Said Benrahma to the tournament, but the Algeria international is likely to start here. Declan Rice is back from suspension, but the Hammers remain without Angelo Ogbonna, Pablo Fornals, Kurt Zouma and Aaron Cresswell.

Kick-off is at 5.30pm GMT on Saturday 1 January, and UK viewers can watch live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League. See below for international broadcast options.

VPN guide

If you're out of the country for a round of Premier League fixtures, then annoyingly your domestic on-demand services won't work – the broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!). You'll be blocked from watching it, which is not ideal if you've paid up for a subscription and still want to catch the action without resorting to illegal feeds you've found on Reddit.

But assistance is on hand. To get around that, all you have to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster's T&Cs. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can't work out where you are and won't automatically block the service you've paid for. All the info going between is entirely encrypted – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there

UK TV rights

Sky Sports and BT Sport are the two main players once again, but Amazon also have a slice of the pie in 2021/22.

US TV rights

NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season, with other matches split between NBCSN channel, CNBC and the over-the-air NBC broadcast channel. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

Head back to our VPN advice so you can take advantage when you're out of the country.

Canada TV rights

DAZN subscribers can watch every single Premier League game in 2021/22 – and it gets better. After a one-month free trial, you'll only have to pay a rolling $20-a-month fee, or make it an annual subscription of $150.

The broadcaster also has all the rights to Champions League and Europa League games in Canada, too.

Want in while you're out of Canada? Scroll back up and check out the VPN offers above.

Australia TV rights

Optus Sport are offering every game of the Premier League season for just $14.99/month for non-subscribers, which you can get via a Fetch TV box and other friendly streaming devices.

To take advantage while you're not Down Under, follow the VPN advice towards the top of this page.

New Zealand TV rights

Spark Sport are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League – for $24.99 a month, after a seven-day free trial.

It's also available via web browsers, Apple/Android devices, Google Chromecast and some Samsung TVs, and Apple TV and Smart TV compatibility new for this season.

Check out our VPN deals to watch when you’re not in New Zealand.

