England beware, Dan Ndoye has had the year of his life and can fire Switzerland to the Euro 2024 semi-final

There has been something in the water in Bologna this year. Or the ragù, perhaps.

Not only did the football club representing this gastronomic stronghold in the centre of Italy qualify for the Champions League for the first time ever, but their players have continued to ride that wave of momentum at Euro 2024.

Whether it was Riccardo Calafiori’s barnstorming assist for Italy against Croatia, Stefan Posch’s energetic performances for the impressive Austrians, or goalkeeper Lukas Skorupski’s man-of-the-match display for Poland against France, they have popped up everywhere.

In fact, at the end of the group stage the Serie A club pointed out that their players had provided more goal contributions at the tournament than any other club with two goals and five assists. Not bad going for the underdogs from Emilia-Romagna.

Without doubt, one nation has showcased this unchained Bologna-mania more than any other: Switzerland.

Midfield duo Michel Aebischer and Remo Freuler have each provided a goal and two assists so far, but they have arguably been outshone by a team-mate who should send shivers down the spine of any nervy England fan, Dan Ndoye.

The winger’s electric attacking displays have lit up the tournament, even if he only has one goal to show for it so far. But what a goal it was.



Ndoye’s run between two Germany centre-backs and guided volley was his first strike for the Swiss senior team, and helped them go agonisingly close to a famous win over the host nation, who bagged a late equaliser.

The Bologna winger’s electric pace and dizzying dribbling skills have made him a standout player so far and even earned the 23-year-old transfer links to the likes of Manchester United and Inter Milan.

“His development is fantastic, I can see it day after day,” said Switzerland manager Murat Yakin. “He has grown a lot since the Under-21s and it was a great decision to join Bologna. He’s young, I like having him in the team a lot with his unpredictability and his clear head; the goal against Germany helped to unblock him mentally.”

Yakin has been delighted by Ndoye's progress (Image credit: Getty Images)

A lot of English attention will undoubtedly be trained on familiar faces like Man City defender Manuel Akanji, Newcastle’s Fabian Schar and ex-Arsenal man Granit Xhaka.

But Ndoye could well be the man to decide whether his country reaches a major tournament semi-final for the first time ever in Dusseldorf – at least that is how former Switzerland international Blerim Dzemaili sees it.

“You don’t know how to take on this team as they don’t give you any reference points. They can defend and counter-attack, but also keep the ball with Freuler and Xhaka, who is the absolute leader,” Dzemaili told Corriere della Sera.

“But the crucial player is Ndoye. He’s doing things that nobody was expecting, he’s even scoring goals and that’s giving him even more confidence.”

Calafiori is another Bologna player to have a breakthrough year (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ndoye’s rise has been rapid, but he’s not the only one; club-mates Calafiori, Joshua Zirkzee and Lewis Ferguson have had similarly ascendant years. The winger joined Bologna from Basel last summer after spells with Lausanne and Nice and was a key figure in Motta’s side as they finished fifth, shaking up the established elite by bettering giants like Roma, Lazio, Fiorentina and Napoli.

Although he was far from clinical, scoring one goal in 32 games to go with two assists, Ndoye played an important role tactically, diligently tracking back to help defensively in what proved to be perfect preparation for a summer spent with Yakin’s tactically astute, hard-working side. “Thiago Motta scolded me often to make me defend more, and I thank him for it because that allowed me to improve a lot,” Ndoye said.

Make no mistake. Should England have any gaps at the back, he will find them. Should they find themselves leaving too much space, he will attack it.

Ndoye has been a hive of activity in his appearances so far, with 18 dribbles and 13 attempts on goal while clocking a sprint speed of 35.6 km/h that only six players have bettered. Before arriving in Germany, Ndoye had only started one competitive match for his country.



Now he could decide whether they become the first Swiss side ever to make the final four of a major tournament, after falling at the quarter-final hurdle three years ago at the Euros and three times at the World Cup.

