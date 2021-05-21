England Euro 2020 fixtures: Who do they play and when?

England’s Euro 2020 fixtures begin against Croatia at Wembley on June 13 as the Three Lions look for revenge for their 2018 World Cup semi-final defeat.

As the name suggests, Euro 2020 was supposed to take place last year, but the coronavirus pandemic forced UEFA to postpone the tournament by 12 months.

The competition, which will be held in 11 different cities in the same number of countries, begins with a meeting between Italy and Turkey in Rome on June 11.

The final will take place a month later, with England, France, Belgium, Portugal, Spain and Germany among the favourites to be walking out at Wembley on July 11.

England Euro 2020 fixtures

June 13: Croatia, 2pm

June 18: Scotland, 8pm

June 22: Czech Republic, 8pm

Home advantage, a talent-packed squad and the memory of an impressive World Cup campaign three years ago mean that England head into Euro 2020 as one of the contenders for the crown.

A third-place finish in 1968 is the Three Lions’ best-ever finish at the European Championship, but Gareth Southgate’s side will be aiming to better that feat this summer.

All three of their Group D matches will be staged on home turf at Wembley, while the semi-finals and final will also be at the national stadium in London.

England will certainly be hoping to be left with no regrets, like their shock 2-1 defeat to Iceland in the round of 16 at Euro 2016.

Southgate’s side flew through qualifying, topping their group ahead of the Czech Republic, who they will meet again in Group D.

Their opening game against Croatia at Wembley on June 13 offers a chance for revenge, as Zlatko Dalic’s side dumped England out of the World Cup at the semi-final stage three years ago in extra time.

Then comes the mouth-watering prospect of a clash with old rivals Scotland in on June 18, before a clash with the Czechs on June 22, with both games taking place in London.

The winners of Group D will face the runners-up of Group F in the following round, one of Hungary, Portugal, France or Germany.

The second-placed team in the group will play the runners-up of Group E in the last-16: Spain, Sweden, Poland or Slovakia.

England could still advance to the knockout phase if they finish outside the top two of their group, with four last-16 spots available to the best third-placed finishers.