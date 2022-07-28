England women vs Germany in the Women's Euro 2022 final: Everything you need to know about the game

The Women's Euro 2022 final is confirmed with England women vs Germany set for the showpiece this Sunday.

It's been a watershed tournament for the Lionesses and a huge success for women's football in general. With inarguably the two strongest teams having booked their places in each semi-final, attention will turn to perhaps the most hotly-anticipated England women's match of all time.

So can the hosts, favourites and free-scoring England beat the eight-time champions, Die Nationalelf?

England women vs Germany in the Women's Euro 2022 final: When is the game?

This Sunday, July 31, England women take on Germany women at Wembley Stadium.

Kick-off is at 17:00pm.

How can I watch the Women's Euro 2022 final?

Who are the favourites for the Women's Euro 2022 final?

(Image credit: Visionhaus/Getty Images)

The game will be broadcast live on BBC One in the United Kingdom. You can watch on television, online (opens in new tab) or via the BBC iPlayer app, providing you have a TV license.

For more information, check out our How to Watch page.

Have England women ever won the Euros before?

No, never.

In the competition's inaugural year, England finished second, losing to Sweden in the final. Back then, the Euros only consisted of four teams. The Lionesses would reach the same stage in 2009 in Finland, where they were smashed 6-2 by Germany.

Germany have lifted the trophy eight times and the World Cup twice.

Will England be playing in white or red for the Women's Euro 2022 final?

Good question – we don't know yet.

This decision is made ahead of the game and will be revealed shortly. It does, however, give England a chance to wear a shirt that they haven't thus far in the tournament.

The Lionesses have worn all white every game – except against Northern Ireland, where they paired the white shirt and shorts with the neon-red socks of the away kit.

