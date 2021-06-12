Euro 2020 – Who is Tomas Soucek's wife and does he have kids?

Tomas Soucek will be hoping to shine for Czech Republic at Euro 2020 after a successful season at club level.

The midfielder was one of West Ham's key players as David Moyes' side secured a top-six finish in the Premier League and qualified for the Europa League.

Soucek will hope to carry his club form into the 16th edition of the European Championship, which began on June 11.

Czech Republic will begin their campaign on Monday against Scotland, before clashes with Croatia and England in Group D.

Soucek will be supported at Euro 2020 by his family, including his wife Natalie Dobrovodska.

The couple got married in 2020, just before the 2020/21 Premier League campaign got under way.

They have a daughter together and Soucek opened up on the struggles of being separated from his wider family during the pandemic.

“I settled in very quickly,” he told West Ham's official website of his move to London in January of last year.

“I came maybe two or three days before the end of the transfer window and played my first game two or three days later.

“Very soon after, it was lockdown. It was a bit strange because my wife and I have a two-year-old daughter. It was hard for us – but we cannot say anything because it was a hard time for everyone.

“We wanted to enjoy time with each other and FaceTime with our grandparents and close family. We wanted to show them our daughter and how she was growing. But it was hard – we came from Prague to a new city and, immediately, it was lockdown."

Soucek and his team-mates will be hoping to replicate Czech Republic's finest ever showing at a European Championship.

The Czechs reached the final of Euro 1996 but suffered a defeat by Germany in the final.

Czechoslovakia did win the tournament in 1976, however, thanks to Antonin Panenka's match-winning penalty.