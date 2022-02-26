Everton v Manchester City live stream: How to watch the Premier League from anywhere in the world

Everton v Manchester City live stream, Saturday 26 February, 5.30pm GMT

Manchester City have the chance to re-establish a six-point lead at the top of the Premier League table when they travel to Everton for the late kick-off on Saturday.

City’s surprise 3-2 loss to Tottenham last weekend opened the door to Liverpool in the battle to be crowned champions of England. The Reds have won seven games on the bounce to move to within three points of City. The meeting between the two teams scheduled for April 10 means both Liverpool and City have their fate in their own hands.

Pep Guardiola will be keen to see a response from his players after their defeat last time out. City have not lost back-to-back Premier League games since December 2018, so we are likely to see them bounce back here.

Everton are in danger of being sucked into the relegation dogfight after a limp 2-0 defeat by Southampton last weekend. The Toffees have the worst away record in the division, so they will be relying on their form at Goodison Park to get them out of trouble.

Manchester City will have to make do without Jack Grealish, Cole Palmer and Benjamin Mendy this weekend. Zack Steffen, the back-up goalkeeper, could be back on the bench, while Gabriel Jesus will be assessed as he seeks to return to the matchday squad.

Everton will be unable to call upon the services of Yerry Mina, Ben Godfrey, Fabian Delph and Tom Davies for the visit of the champions. Demarai Gray will feature in some capacity, while Abdoulaye Doucoure could also be involved following a groin injury.

Frank Lampard could move away from the 4-4-2 formation he has favoured so far. The Everton boss might deem that to be too open against City, so we could see Richarlison start out wide rather than through the middle alongside Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Kick-off is at 5.30pm GMT on Saturday 26 February, and UK viewers can watch live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League. See below for international broadcast options.

