Every Deadline Day deal completed so far
Here's every Deadline Day deal completed on a busy day across the divisions and Europe
Wondering about every Deadline Day deal completed so far? We've got you.
It's that time of year again. It's Christmas for Fabrizio Romano, it's Meltdown Central on social media. The ticking clock is up in the Sky Sports News studio and as per usual, it's turning out that most teams got their business done fairly early.
But oh, boy. We've still had some big sagas of note to talk about today.
Arguably the biggest all involve Chelsea (because, of course!). The Blues have been looking to sort a deal for Victor Osimhen all day, and while that rumbles on, Jadon Sancho could be through the door, too. You can never have too many options in attack, eh, Mr Boehly?
Raheem Sterling, meanwhile, seems Arsenal-bound. The Gunners have brought in goalkeeper Neto so far – while one confirmed deal for them sees Aaron Ramsdale head back down south to move to Southampton.
There are big moves going on in Europe, too, it seems. Scott McTominay has swapped Manchester for southern Italy, while Neal Maupay has gone to Marseille and Stefan Bajcetic has gone to Red Bull Salzburg. The latter both on loan.
In the lower leagues, a big one from Brum. Birmingham City have spent a whopping £10 million on Jay Stansfield. Big statement.
But what else has happened? Here's the full breakdown thus far…
VIDEO Why Man United's New System NEEDS Manuel Ugarte
Every Deadline Day deal
|Player
|From
|To
|Fee
|Mo Faal
|West Brom
|Wrexham
|£500,000
|Scott Wright
|Rangers
|Birmingham
|Undisclosed
|Neal Maupay
|Everton
|Marseille
|Loan
|Jayden Luker
|Luton
|Grimsby
|Loan
|Saidou Khan
|Swindon
|Tranmere
|Loan
|Gatlin O'Donkor
|Oxford
|Bristol
|Loan
|Balazs Toth
|Fehervar FC
|Blackburn
|Undisclosed
|Sam Johnstone
|Crystal Palace
|Wolves
|£10m
|Daniel Jebbison
|Bournemouth
|Watford
|Loan
|Luke McNally
|Burnley
|Bristol City
|Undisclosed
|Danny Butterworth
|Carlisle
|Swindon
|Undisclosed
|Cheick Diabate
|Exeter
|Bradford
|Loan
|Ao Tanaka
|Fortuna Dusseldorf
|Leeds
|Undisclosed
|Jenson Metcalfe
|Everton
|Chesterfield
|Loan
|Carl Rushworth
|Brighton
|Hull
|Loan
|Aaron Ramsdale
|Arsenal
|Southampton
|£18m-plus
|Daniel Barden
|Norwich City
|Swindon
|Loan
|Anis Ben Slimane
|Sheffield United
|Norwich
|Loan
|Kylian Kouassi
|Blackpool
|Salford
|Loan
|Brandon Cover
|Leicester City
|Port Vale
|Loan
|Amario Cozier-Duberry
|Brighton
|Blackburn
|Loan
|George Hall
|Birmingham
|Walsall
|Loan
|Enzo Barrenechea
|Aston Villa
|Valencia
|Loan
|Josh Coburn
|Middlesbrough
|Millwall
|Loan
|Kyle Hudlin
|Huddersfield
|Newport
|Loan
|Djordje Petrovic
|Chelsea
|Strasbourg
|Loan
|Ken Aboh
|Norwich
|Stevenage
|Loan
|Josh Keeley
|Tottenham
|Leyton Orient
|Loan
|Myles Peart-Harris
|Brentford
|Swansea
|Loan
|Will Swan
|Mansfield
|Crawley
|Undisclosed
|Mikey Johnston
|Celtic
|West Brom
|Undisclosed
|Ibane Bowat
|Fulham
|Portsmouth
|Undisclosed
|Kian Harratt
|Huddersfield
|Fleetwood
|Loan
|Billy Crellin
|Everton
|Accrington
|Loan
|Haji Mnoga
|Portsmouth
|Salford
|Free
|Luca Ashby-Hammond
|Fulham
|Gillingham
|Loan
|Chris Popov
|Leicester
|Barrow
|Loan
|Sonny Aljofree
|Manchester United
|Accrington
|Loan
|Jeremy Sarmiento
|Brighton
|Burnley
|Loan
|Koji Miyoshi
|Birmingham
|VfL Bochum
|Undisclosed
|Harrison Biggins
|Shrewsbury
|Carlisle
|Loan
|Josh Bowler
|Nottingham Forest
|Preston
|Loan
|Kasey Palmer
|Coventry
|Hull
|Undisclosed
|Josh Thomas
|Swansea
|Bromley
|Loan
|Ben Thompson
|Stevenage
|Bromley
|Loan
|Saxon Earley
|Plymouth
|Lincoln
|Loan
|Alex Gilliead
|Bradford
|Shrewsbury
|Free
|Jasper Moon
|Burton
|Harrogate
|Loan
|Kane Thompson-Sommers
|Halifax
|MK Dons
|Undisclosed
|Stefan Bajcetic
|Liverpool
|Red Bull Salzburg
|Loan
|Orel Mangala
|Lyon
|Everton
|Loan
|Harrison Ashby
|Newcastle
|QPR
|Loan
|Josh Laurent
|Stoke
|Burnley
|Undisclosed
|Shamal George
|Livingston
|Wycombe
|Undisclosed
|Dan Nlundulu
|Bolton
|Cambridge
|Loan
|Maxence Lacroix
|Wolfsburg
|Crystal Palace
|£18m
|Jack Currie
|Oxford
|Leyton Orient
|Loan
|Frankie Okoronkwo
|Everton
|Salford
|Loan
|Timothee Pembele
|Sunderland
|Le Havre
|Loan
|Scott McTominay
|Manchester United
|Napoli
|- £25.7m
|Roko Simic
|Red Bull Salzburg
|Cardiff
|Undisclosed
|Pierre Ekwah
|Sunderland
|St Etienne
|Loan
|Odeluga Offiah
|Brighton
|Blackpool
|Loan
|Todd Cantwell
|Rangers
|Blackburn
|Undisclosed
|Justin Obikwu
|Coventry
|Grimsby
|Loan
|Nat Phillips
|Liverpool
|Derby
|Loan
|Lewis Shipley
|Norwich
|Cheltenham
|Loan
|Caleb Taylor
|West Brom
|Wycombe
|Loan
|Tom Cannon
|Leicester
|Stoke
|Undisclosed
|Rami Al Hajj
|Odense
|Plymouth
|Undisclosed
|Jevani Brown
|Bristol Rovers
|Notts County
|Loan
|George Cox
|Volendam
|Swindon
|Free
|Romelle Donovan
|Birmingham
|Burton
|Loan
|Stephen Humphrys
|Wigan
|Barnsley
|Free
|Pat Jones
|Huddersfield
|Exeter
|Undisclosed
|Jayden Meghoma
|Southampton
|Brentford
|£5m-plus
|Frank Onyeka
|Brentford
|Augsburg
|Loan
|Manuel Ugarte
|Paris Saint-Germain
|Manchester United
|£50m
|Billy Gilmour
|Brighton
|Napoli
|£16m
Mark White is the Digital Content Editor at FourFourTwo. During his time on the brand, Mark has written three cover features on Mikel Arteta, Martin Odegaard and the Invincibles, and has written pieces on subjects ranging from Sir Bobby Robson’s time at Barcelona to the career of Robinho. An encyclopedia of football trivia and collector of shirts, he first joined the team back in 2020 as a staff writer.