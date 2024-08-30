Every Deadline Day deal completed so far

Here's every Deadline Day deal completed on a busy day across the divisions and Europe

Every Deadline Day Deal completed so far: Southampton FC sign Aaron Ramsdale from Arsenal FC on a permanent transfer, at the Staplewood Campus on August 29, 2024 in Southampton, England.
(Image credit: Matt Watson/Southampton FC via Getty Images)
Wondering about every Deadline Day deal completed so far? We've got you.

It's that time of year again. It's Christmas for Fabrizio Romano, it's Meltdown Central on social media. The ticking clock is up in the Sky Sports News studio and as per usual, it's turning out that most teams got their business done fairly early.

PlayerFromToFee
Mo FaalWest BromWrexham£500,000
Scott WrightRangersBirminghamUndisclosed
Neal MaupayEvertonMarseilleLoan
Jayden LukerLutonGrimsbyLoan
Saidou KhanSwindonTranmereLoan
Gatlin O'DonkorOxfordBristolLoan
Balazs TothFehervar FCBlackburnUndisclosed
Sam JohnstoneCrystal PalaceWolves£10m
Daniel JebbisonBournemouthWatfordLoan
Luke McNallyBurnleyBristol CityUndisclosed
Danny ButterworthCarlisleSwindonUndisclosed
Cheick DiabateExeterBradfordLoan
Ao TanakaFortuna DusseldorfLeedsUndisclosed
Jenson MetcalfeEvertonChesterfieldLoan
Carl RushworthBrightonHullLoan
Aaron RamsdaleArsenalSouthampton£18m-plus
Daniel BardenNorwich CitySwindonLoan
Anis Ben SlimaneSheffield UnitedNorwichLoan
Kylian KouassiBlackpoolSalfordLoan
Brandon CoverLeicester CityPort ValeLoan
Amario Cozier-DuberryBrightonBlackburnLoan
George HallBirminghamWalsallLoan
Enzo BarrenecheaAston VillaValenciaLoan
Josh CoburnMiddlesbroughMillwallLoan
Kyle HudlinHuddersfieldNewportLoan
Djordje PetrovicChelseaStrasbourgLoan
Ken AbohNorwichStevenageLoan
Josh KeeleyTottenhamLeyton OrientLoan
Myles Peart-HarrisBrentfordSwanseaLoan
Will SwanMansfieldCrawleyUndisclosed
Mikey JohnstonCelticWest BromUndisclosed
Ibane BowatFulhamPortsmouthUndisclosed
Kian HarrattHuddersfieldFleetwoodLoan
Billy CrellinEvertonAccringtonLoan
Haji MnogaPortsmouthSalfordFree
Luca Ashby-HammondFulhamGillinghamLoan
Chris PopovLeicesterBarrowLoan
Sonny AljofreeManchester UnitedAccringtonLoan
Jeremy SarmientoBrightonBurnleyLoan
Koji MiyoshiBirminghamVfL BochumUndisclosed
Harrison BigginsShrewsburyCarlisleLoan
Josh BowlerNottingham ForestPrestonLoan
Kasey PalmerCoventryHullUndisclosed
Josh ThomasSwanseaBromleyLoan
Ben ThompsonStevenageBromleyLoan
Saxon EarleyPlymouthLincolnLoan
Alex GillieadBradfordShrewsburyFree
Jasper MoonBurtonHarrogateLoan
Kane Thompson-SommersHalifaxMK DonsUndisclosed
Stefan BajceticLiverpoolRed Bull SalzburgLoan
Orel MangalaLyonEvertonLoan
Harrison AshbyNewcastleQPRLoan
Josh LaurentStokeBurnleyUndisclosed
Shamal GeorgeLivingstonWycombeUndisclosed
Dan NlunduluBoltonCambridgeLoan
Maxence LacroixWolfsburgCrystal Palace£18m
Jack CurrieOxfordLeyton OrientLoan
Frankie OkoronkwoEvertonSalfordLoan
Timothee PembeleSunderlandLe HavreLoan
Scott McTominayManchester UnitedNapoli- £25.7m
Roko SimicRed Bull SalzburgCardiffUndisclosed
Pierre EkwahSunderlandSt EtienneLoan
Odeluga OffiahBrightonBlackpoolLoan
Todd CantwellRangersBlackburnUndisclosed
Justin ObikwuCoventryGrimsbyLoan
Nat PhillipsLiverpoolDerbyLoan
Lewis ShipleyNorwichCheltenhamLoan
Caleb TaylorWest BromWycombeLoan
Tom CannonLeicesterStokeUndisclosed
Rami Al HajjOdensePlymouthUndisclosed
Jevani BrownBristol RoversNotts CountyLoan
George CoxVolendamSwindonFree
Romelle DonovanBirminghamBurtonLoan
Stephen HumphrysWiganBarnsleyFree
Pat JonesHuddersfieldExeterUndisclosed
Jayden MeghomaSouthamptonBrentford£5m-plus
Frank OnyekaBrentfordAugsburgLoan
Manuel UgarteParis Saint-GermainManchester United £50m
Billy GilmourBrightonNapoli£16m

