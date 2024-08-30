Wondering about every Deadline Day deal completed so far? We've got you.

It's that time of year again. It's Christmas for Fabrizio Romano, it's Meltdown Central on social media. The ticking clock is up in the Sky Sports News studio and as per usual, it's turning out that most teams got their business done fairly early.

But oh, boy. We've still had some big sagas of note to talk about today.

Arguably the biggest all involve Chelsea (because, of course!). The Blues have been looking to sort a deal for Victor Osimhen all day, and while that rumbles on, Jadon Sancho could be through the door, too. You can never have too many options in attack, eh, Mr Boehly?

Raheem Sterling, meanwhile, seems Arsenal-bound. The Gunners have brought in goalkeeper Neto so far – while one confirmed deal for them sees Aaron Ramsdale head back down south to move to Southampton.

Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho looks set for Chelsea (Image credit: Getty Images)

There are big moves going on in Europe, too, it seems. Scott McTominay has swapped Manchester for southern Italy, while Neal Maupay has gone to Marseille and Stefan Bajcetic has gone to Red Bull Salzburg. The latter both on loan.

In the lower leagues, a big one from Brum. Birmingham City have spent a whopping £10 million on Jay Stansfield. Big statement.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Jay Stansfield has signed for Birmingham. (Image credit: Getty Images)

But what else has happened? Here's the full breakdown thus far…

VIDEO Why Man United's New System NEEDS Manuel Ugarte

Every Deadline Day deal

Every Deadline Day deal completed so far

Swipe to scroll horizontally Player From To Fee Mo Faal West Brom Wrexham £500,000 Scott Wright Rangers Birmingham Undisclosed Neal Maupay Everton Marseille Loan Jayden Luker Luton Grimsby Loan Saidou Khan Swindon Tranmere Loan Gatlin O'Donkor Oxford Bristol Loan Balazs Toth Fehervar FC Blackburn Undisclosed Sam Johnstone Crystal Palace Wolves £10m Daniel Jebbison Bournemouth Watford Loan Luke McNally Burnley Bristol City Undisclosed Danny Butterworth Carlisle Swindon Undisclosed Cheick Diabate Exeter Bradford Loan Ao Tanaka Fortuna Dusseldorf Leeds Undisclosed Jenson Metcalfe Everton Chesterfield Loan Carl Rushworth Brighton Hull Loan Aaron Ramsdale Arsenal Southampton £18m-plus Daniel Barden Norwich City Swindon Loan Anis Ben Slimane Sheffield United Norwich Loan Kylian Kouassi Blackpool Salford Loan Brandon Cover Leicester City Port Vale Loan Amario Cozier-Duberry Brighton Blackburn Loan George Hall Birmingham Walsall Loan Enzo Barrenechea Aston Villa Valencia Loan Josh Coburn Middlesbrough Millwall Loan Kyle Hudlin Huddersfield Newport Loan Djordje Petrovic Chelsea Strasbourg Loan Ken Aboh Norwich Stevenage Loan Josh Keeley Tottenham Leyton Orient Loan Myles Peart-Harris Brentford Swansea Loan Will Swan Mansfield Crawley Undisclosed Mikey Johnston Celtic West Brom Undisclosed Ibane Bowat Fulham Portsmouth Undisclosed Kian Harratt Huddersfield Fleetwood Loan Billy Crellin Everton Accrington Loan Haji Mnoga Portsmouth Salford Free Luca Ashby-Hammond Fulham Gillingham Loan Chris Popov Leicester Barrow Loan Sonny Aljofree Manchester United Accrington Loan Jeremy Sarmiento Brighton Burnley Loan Koji Miyoshi Birmingham VfL Bochum Undisclosed Harrison Biggins Shrewsbury Carlisle Loan Josh Bowler Nottingham Forest Preston Loan Kasey Palmer Coventry Hull Undisclosed Josh Thomas Swansea Bromley Loan Ben Thompson Stevenage Bromley Loan Saxon Earley Plymouth Lincoln Loan Alex Gilliead Bradford Shrewsbury Free Jasper Moon Burton Harrogate Loan Kane Thompson-Sommers Halifax MK Dons Undisclosed Stefan Bajcetic Liverpool Red Bull Salzburg Loan Orel Mangala Lyon Everton Loan Harrison Ashby Newcastle QPR Loan Josh Laurent Stoke Burnley Undisclosed Shamal George Livingston Wycombe Undisclosed Dan Nlundulu Bolton Cambridge Loan Maxence Lacroix Wolfsburg Crystal Palace £18m Jack Currie Oxford Leyton Orient Loan Frankie Okoronkwo Everton Salford Loan Timothee Pembele Sunderland Le Havre Loan Scott McTominay Manchester United Napoli - £25.7m Roko Simic Red Bull Salzburg Cardiff Undisclosed Pierre Ekwah Sunderland St Etienne Loan Odeluga Offiah Brighton Blackpool Loan Todd Cantwell Rangers Blackburn Undisclosed Justin Obikwu Coventry Grimsby Loan Nat Phillips Liverpool Derby Loan Lewis Shipley Norwich Cheltenham Loan Caleb Taylor West Brom Wycombe Loan Tom Cannon Leicester Stoke Undisclosed Rami Al Hajj Odense Plymouth Undisclosed Jevani Brown Bristol Rovers Notts County Loan George Cox Volendam Swindon Free Romelle Donovan Birmingham Burton Loan Stephen Humphrys Wigan Barnsley Free Pat Jones Huddersfield Exeter Undisclosed Jayden Meghoma Southampton Brentford £5m-plus Frank Onyeka Brentford Augsburg Loan Manuel Ugarte Paris Saint-Germain Manchester United £50m Billy Gilmour Brighton Napoli £16m

More Deadline Day stories

Newcastle United in shock talks for Manchester United academy graduate: report

Manchester United targeting another midfielder before transfer deadline: report

Tottenham agree to sell £30m star at staggering loss: report

Arsenal in advanced talks to SELL attacker, following agreement for Raheem Sterling: report